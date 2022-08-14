In a mental health crisis, police officers or EMTs may be the first to a scene. They’re not,…

Participants will be able to ask questions and voice opinions. Registration is required. Email drayel@hsri.org by end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 16, to receive a link.

The session will discuss the key findings of nearly a year of study on the state of mental health in the Walla Walla area, plus recommendations of what to do next.

Walla Walla County Department of Community Health and Human Services Research Institute will host a virtual listening session, open to all, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Latino community members

The report by Human Services Research Institute found access to robust mental health care is compounded by culture and language barriers, as well as a need for more bilingual providers:

According to analysis, communities of color experience disparities in social determinants and access to behavioral health services.

Researchers hear that anti-immigrant discrimination and racism are having a negative impact on the behavioral health of the Hispanic community.

An estimated 21,000 people living in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties are undocumented; families that have crossed the border illegally may have experienced significant trauma — the stress of living in a community as an undocumented person is also a form of trauma — and there are concerns that this population is not coming forward for help for fear of deportation.

Community partners described a need for behavioral health system leaders to intentionally work to build trust with the Hispanic community and create more safe spaces for them to engage in services.

Within schools, many intervention specialists are bilingual and available to work with Spanish-speaking families. But Spanish-only-speaking families may rely on such services when a higher level of support is needed. There are no bilingual providers available to provide that level of support.

When asked about language preference, stakeholders had mixed views. Some voiced a strong preference for a provider who speaks their native language. Others emphasized the importance of taking an individualized approach to linguistic competency, routinely asking people what language they would prefer to receive services in.

A few stakeholders voiced concern about the interpretation services for the Crisis Response Team, stating the crisis line doesn’t routinely ask whether interpretation services will be needed. They noted the interpreters used by the CRT speak in medical terminology that is not comprehensible to people in crisis.

According to stakeholders interviewed, negative experiences with inappropriate language services result in dissatisfaction with the system and a reduced likelihood of seeking support.

Representatives from the Hispanic community noted a need for culturally responsive information and education for the Hispanic community, including information to promote greater awareness of behavioral health resources and strategies to build trust in the behavioral health system for community members who have had negative experiences in the past.

They also noted that there are generational differences in communication and help-seeking within the Hispanic community, with younger people more likely to identify behavioral health needs and ask for help. This suggests outreach strategies may need to be tailored to different groups.