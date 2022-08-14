Almost 100 individual interviews. Two communitywide listening sessions. Flights across the nation.
Some 1,000 hours, if not more, spent on listening, talking, research and writing.
Bi-monthly meetings with county and health officials for close to a year.
Added up, those pieces gave Bevin Croft and her team from Human Services Research Institute a much better look at the puzzle of what the Walla Walla area needs to improve mental health in the community.
And, most importantly, ways we can get there.
On Aug. 17, in a virtual listening session, people can hear about about their findings and what could come next.
Croft is a senior research associate with HSRI, which contracted with Walla Walla County in 2021 to do a deep, non-biased dive into the strengths and challenges the community is facing as it swims up out of depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last fall, Department of Community Health officials sounded the alarm loud and clear — more people are going to need more help to overcome the effects of prolonged isolation, tremendous social changes, altered lifestyles and the sadness that have been as much a consequence of the coronavirus as physical health effects.
Many of those most affected are students, experts say. On Monday, Aug. 15, health officials will approach Walla Walla County commissioners at their regular meeting to request funding specifically to get mental health support into more schools.
Nancy Wenzel, the county’s public health administrative director, in October said she wanted to ensure use of the funding from the one-tenth of 1% mental-health portion earmarked from county sales tax dollars for mental health was being governed by best practices, research and analysis of the community.
Through their work, Croft’s team found what many here already know.
“I’ve worked with a lot of counties and with a lot of states, and I really do think Walla Walla is remarkably strong in the strength of its nonprofits. There are just a ton of people who care so much about the community and have a good sense of what the community needs,” Croft said last week.
The area benefits from being too far from a larger city to outsource much of the health care needed by residents, yet is large enough to have many resources, she said.
And, as others know, there are some significant challenges to robust mental health care here, HRSI researchers found.
In an interview, Croft narrowed those down to three that carry the most weight for people she and other researchers talked with.
Top Challenges Identified
First, Walla Walla County residents use “demonstrably more crisis services than other counties in Washington,” she said.
It’s hard to collect data from people who are actively in a crisis and that makes it impossible to know exactly why that’s the case, Croft said.
It could be because the community has few alternatives to emergency crisis care, such as after-hour options and support that is easier to access before a crisis erupts.
“Or it could be providers there call (crisis response teams) more often.”
No matter the cause, the study found more people here use a crisis service three or more times a month than in other communities, suggesting a group of folks living here with complex needs.
Second, the community has a lack of pre-crisis help. While involuntary placement beds do exist in Walla Walla for people who have reached that point of need, options for help before that moment are too sparse to meet community need, Croft said.
Involuntary commitment should be avoided as much as possible, due to the layers of harm that can come from that action. But there are some proven prevention mitigation measures, including peer support.
Walla Walla does have some effective services in place now, Croft said.
Comprehensive Healthcare’s Waypoint in-patient facility, Blue Mountain Health Cooperative’s walk-in counseling practice and the Walla Walla Fire Department’s community paramedic program are part of that solution.
HRSI’s report recommends expanding the local fire department’s program, which uses specially trained paramedics for frequent, face-to-face contact with people who might otherwise call an ambulance or self-admit to an emergency room for a mental health crisis.
Two full-time paramedics are currently in that role, Fire Chief Bob Yancey said, and at least one more employee would make their caseloads manageable.
Third, the level of misinformation and wrong perceptions about mental health crisis services in the area must be addressed, Croft said.
“There is a kind of shorthand we observed, that basically if someone is acting bizarrely in public, then the designated crisis responder should come and take them somewhere. But that is not the way a crisis team should work.”
People have rights, she said, and it is not illegal to act in a bizarre fashion in public. As well, there is a due process in enacting involuntary treatment.
“And crisis response should not be sweeping people up and forcing them into treatment anywhere in the country.”
Next Steps
Croft said she also heard from care partners here that follow up after an emergency mental health event is sorely needed in Walla Walla. That’s not part of the role of emergency responders and, as of now, there’s no system in place.
Among the recommendations in their 112-page report, the HRSI team advised Walla Walla County officials to create a position for a dedicated worker who oversees all the puzzle pieces. Someone who can help craft post-crisis answers, among many other things, Croft said.
Wenzel said, based on the recommendation, on Monday she will also be asking commissioners to approve funding for such a position.
It’s not guidance she gave lightly, Croft said.
“There are a lot of cooks in the kitchen already, but there is no one who doesn’t have a dog in the fight. It just makes sense that with the needs, the growth, the way the systems come together … that somebody with their eye on policy development, getting people to rally around and clearing up information, that feels quite important.”
Such local leadership is probably the most important ingredient of a recipe for success in Walla Walla, she said.
That Wenzel is already pursuing a way to fulfill the recommendation just days after the report was presented shows that health officials agree, Croft said.
If that position gets filled with the right person, it will go far in mitigating mental illness and dire outcomes such as suicide, she predicted.
“We don’t do a good enough job of thinking about prevention with mental health, and we must. That’s another reason we need leadership in the county; the county has the opportunity to elevate that conversation. I want people to stop thinking of mental health as clinical treatment.”
