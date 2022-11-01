Walla Walla County health officials have continued to monitor the cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, situation at McNary National Wildlife Refuge and on Monday declared the water safe for recreational use.
Testing in August showed a high concentration of the bacteria and weekly testing ensued.
“Blue-green algae can appear throughout the year in many Washington lakes and rivers, but it most often develops in summer and early fall when there’s a wealth of warm, calm water and sunlight. While many blue-green blooms are nontoxic, some produce nerve or liver toxins,” according to Washington state's Department of Health.
“As cyanobacteria cells die, toxins are released into surrounding waters. Some toxins, called microcystins, are very stable and can remain in the water for several days after the bloom has disappeared. Microcystin is found most often in the scum floating on top of the water.”
That scum can be harmful to people, pets and livestock.
October's sample test is the final one for the season, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.