A former Providence St. Mary Medical Center surgeon already under scrutiny for harm reportedly caused in various other surgeries is being sued in a patient’s death in Ohio.
The Sandusky Register newspaper reported on Oct. 29 that Dr. Daniel Elskens is the defendant in a lawsuit on behalf of the estate of Peggy Newman.
Newman died on Oct. 8, 2020, of a severed abdominal aorta, causing her to bleed out during a spinal surgery performed by Elskens, the lawsuit alleges.
As he did at St. Mary for more than a year, Elskens was most recently practicing neurosurgery at Firelands Medical Center in Sandusky, a city of about 25,000 people that borders Lake Erie near Cleveland.
Complaints and resignations
Along with another formerly local neurosurgeon, Dr. Jason Dreyer, Elskens is at the center of a $22.7 million settlement between Providence and the U.S. Attorney Office of the Eastern District of Washington.
It is the largest health care settlement in the history of Eastern Washington. U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref and her staff announced the decision on April 12 in a news conference, saying the two neurosurgeons hurt patients and committed insurance fraud while practicing at Providence St. Mary between 2013 and 2018.
Three days after the announcement, Providence St. Mary officials announced CEO Susan Blackburn was leaving. No reason was cited.
A major leadership change also occurred at the hospital six years ago, at a time when the former medical director of neurosurgery, Dr. David Yam, at St. Mary began filing complaints against Dreyer and Elskens.
In 2016, then-CEO Steve Burdick was forced out after a 10-year stint and about 32 years working for the Providence system elsewhere in what officials said was a cost-cutting measure. The Walla Walla hospital would no longer have a single head at the helm, officials said then.
In her settlement decision this spring, Waldref said that not only did the hospital know of the problems of extensive, unnecessary and improperly charted operations performed by Dreyer and Elskens, it paid the surgeons bonuses for such behavior.
Both surgeons were eventually suspended but allowed to resign from the medical center and move on to work elsewhere.
The Walla Walla hospital is part of Providence Health & Services, a health care and hospital system operating 51 hospitals in seven Western states.
Although Providence leadership has called Dreyer’s and Elskens’ action in Walla Walla “an isolated incident,” the system has received negative publicity for other high-visibility spine physicians, including Dr. Johnny Delashaw at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle in 2014 and Dr. V. James Makker at Providence Portland Medical Center in 2011.
St. Mary falsely billed Medicare, Washington state Medicaid and other federal health care programs for deficient and medically unnecessary neurosurgery procedures performed by Elskens and Dreyer, according to the Department of Justice.
Moreover, Waldref said, Providence St. Mary failed to report the actions of the surgeons to the state and federal agencies meant to be a safeguard against such doctors.
Numerous additional complaints against the surgeons have been reported since the settlement was announced this year, and a class action lawsuit has been filed against Providence, Dreyer and Elskens by the Gilbert Law Firm in Spokane on behalf of a number of former patients.
Court documents filed by the firm echo the Department of Justice’s words, saying St. Mary encouraged Dreyer and Elskens to conduct unsupervised spine surgeries at high-volume rates, using a productivity measurement with no set limit on compensation.
That gave the neurosurgeons financial incentive to perform a high number of complicated surgeries.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center officials continue to say they are unable to comment on pending litigation.
Elskens closed his practice in Ohio on June 8, the day after Gilbert’s lawsuit was reported in the Sandusky Register. A spokesman for the Firelands Physician Group said Elskens was returning to his home state of Michigan.
The Ohio death
Steven Crandall is representing the estate of Newman in this most recent lawsuit. The Ohio-based attorney said he thinks the woman’s death reflects surgical negligence and that aortic perforation is a rare event in a lumbar surgery.
The blood vessel is the largest in the body, made up of three layers of membrane, medical sources said. A perforation can cause sudden death if not recognized and quickly treated, according to information from Cleveland Clinic.
“I am just at the tip of the iceberg with Elskens,” Crandall said.
“But from the phone calls I’m getting, I am seeing a pattern. A patient has some issues and comes in through the ER or a referral, and there’s an immediate rush to surgery with warnings of paralysis or death if surgery is not done right away. That’s followed up with outside experts who say, ‘You never needed that surgery.’”
It is disturbing this happens at all, Crandall said, but more so when the pattern of unnecessary neurosurgery is allowed to repeat itself.
Government safeguard in place
He and others point out there is a federal flagging system in place that is supposed to stop problem physicians from leaving one place and starting a practice in another.
The National Practitioner Data Bank, under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, was established in 1986 by Congress as a depository of reports of medical malpractice and adverse actions by a variety of medical professionals.
The online tool is designed to prevent practitioners from moving from state to state without disclosure or discovery of previous damaging performance, according to the agency.
Hospital officials are given reporting guidance in the NPDB’s guidebook: Federal law says hospitals, peer-review organizations, health societies, insurance companies and others are required to report adverse medical events and actions that impact a doctor’s ability to practice for more than 30 days to Health & Human Services.
It doesn’t matter what name a hospital affixes to such actions, the rule is still applicable, the guidebook notes:
“A suspension or restriction of clinical privileges is reportable if it meets reporting criteria, whether the suspension or restriction is called summary, immediate, emergency, precautionary, or any other term.”
In other words, a health care entity can’t skirt the law by calling a suspension of a physician’s privileges by another name, such as a voluntary pause in employment, according to the guidebook.
In a statement last week and at previous times, Providence officials said the hospital placed Elskens and Dreyer on leave after questions about their practices arose, and the men left Providence in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Neither leave was reported to the NPDB, however, the U.S. Attorney’s investigation found.
Elskens was sanctioned by Washington’s Department of Health for a back fusion and discectomy surgery he did in 2016. In the procedure, the neurosurgeon fused the wrong spinal disk, a mistake that wasn’t discovered for three months, causing the patient further pain and a second, corrective, surgery performed by another surgeon at a different facility, investigators said.
While not a finding of an inability to practice, the state’s decision was reported to the NPDB in 2021, plus the Federation of States Medical Boards’ Physician Data Center and elsewhere as required by law, according to the Washington Medical Commission.
Elskens failed to report Washington’s action on his license to his home state of Michigan, where he has an active license to practice medicine not set to expire in 2025. Public health officials there put the surgeon on probation until he could show compliance with Washington’s mandates, which include writing 1,000 words on what he learned, take at least four hours of continuing education and pay the state medical commission $1,000.
The terms also said Elskens is responsible for self-reporting to the commission any medical licensing issues in another state, any practicing privileges suspension or denial, any felonies or misdemeanors and any filing of a complaint against him in superior or federal district court.
In Michigan, Elskens was fined $500; a failure to comply with Washington’s rules could bring a one-day suspension of his license.
Using national reporting system
Reporting to the National Practitioners Data Bank is simple and straightforward, staff there said, noting more than 1,500 entities report to the NPDB every year, including about 500 that report action taken against a medical provider, restricting that person’s clinical privileges.
In addition to professional review actions that hurt a physician’s or dentist’s ability to provide certain clinical services for more than 30 days, reportable events include:
- A doctor surrendering privileges voluntarily while under investigation for possible professional incompetence or unprofessional conduct.
- The same applies to doctors for not conducting an investigation or professional review action to avoid required reporting to the NPDB, said David Bowman, public affairs specialist for Health & Human Services.
Hospitals are the only health care entities mandated to look at this data bank when physicians, dentists and other providers apply for medical jobs or clinical privileges, and hospital officials must do so every two years afterward.
Bret Perry, the Cleveland-based attorney of record for Elskens, had not responded to messages seeking his input as of Friday.
A woman answering the phone at the home number listed for Elskens said he wasn’t home and that a message would not be accepted.
The ways the medical industry protects physicians who make such serious mistakes is “appalling,” said Crandall, who has been practicing law for almost three decades.
The medical malpractice attorney said his staff has never received the volume of calls he’s getting about Elskens in any other physician-related case.
“The pattern of facts is equally disturbing, almost like this physician’s attempt is to make (patients) feel he’s the only one they can turn to. And if they look elsewhere, it’s bad,” Crandall said.
“In any other industry, and you have these issues, you’d never be able to get a job in that field again.”
