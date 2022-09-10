When Walla Walla University officials went looking for a medical provider to run its on-campus health clinic, they only needed to look one county over.
In a move that began last year, the college has partnered with Columbia County Health System (CCHS), based in Dayton, as a way to reopen the medical center that serves about 1,900 students, staff and faculty, plus their family members.
The clinic had been closed for two years.
The operation will be overseen by Kim Emery, director of clinic services for CCHS.
And, after nearly a year of searching, Stephanie Bennett has been hired to provide the clinic’s medical care.
Bennett, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, owned and operated a family clinic near the Vancouver area for more than 20 years, according to the news release from CCHS.
She's ready to return to a smaller community, said Bennett, who graduated from Walla Walla University School of Nursing in 1994 with a bachelor's of science degree and from Washington State University with a master's.
Legacy Health, where she now works, has about 14,000 employees, Bennett said.
The campus clinic opens Sept. 26 and will offer primary care, preventative medicine, medication management for behavioral health, and acute illness and injury care, among other services, to university students, WWU spokesperson Aaron Nakamura said.
Getting a medical provider in place before the start of the 2022-2023 school year comes as a relief, said Morgan Rudley, dean for student health and wellness.
“This is something the university has been working on for a while. We wanted to focus on finding the right provider, someone who has an understanding of our culture and values and who is a good fit for our campus. We are excited to have found Stephanie Bennett.”
An open house for Walla Walla University’s Health and Wellness Center is planned for 6 p.m., Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.