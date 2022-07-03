A Spokane attorney has asked Providence St. Mary Medical Center to participate in a town hall meeting to address community concerns over recent findings by the U.S. Department of Justice.
William Gilbert, whose law practice has filed a class-action lawsuit representing dozens of neurosurgery clients from around the region and beyond, said people included in the town hall invitation were Providence executives, representatives from the Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office and the Walla Walla area community.
Gilbert’s clients were allegedly harmed under the hands of Dr. Jason Dreyer and Dr. Daniel Elskens, largely through their neurosurgical practices while in Walla Walla.
On June 10, Gilbert sent a letter with the meeting request and more to Providence officials. The move came after the health system officials ran a full-page ad in the Sunday, June 5, Union-Bulletin in which they referenced the legal situation surrounding those neurosurgeons. The ad encouraged any patients of the surgeons with questions about the care they received to reach out to the hospital.
Providence eventually responded to Gilbert with a five-page letter that gave no answers and ignored the town hall request, the attorney said.
In April, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Washington announced that its investigation found the two former Walla Walla neurosurgeons had hurt their patients and committed insurance fraud while practicing at St. Mary.
Department of Justice officials said the hospital was aware of the situation and paid the surgeons bonuses for unnecessary and risky surgeries.
As a result of an investigation by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, St. Mary agreed to pay $22.7 million, the biggest health care settlement in the history of Eastern Washington, and to follow multiple quality-of-care and patient safety obligations.
As well, the hospital must use outside experts to review claims and clinical quality systems.
The DOJ settlement, however, only provides about $10 million for reimbursement to government health insurance claims. None of the $22.7 million is slotted for individual patients who have suffered due to Dreyer’s and Elsken’s surgeries.
In a letter to Providence legal counsel, Gilbert said the health care system has an “undeniable” financial duty to patients harmed by Elskens and Dreyer, something also not addressed in the recent ad.
The ad Providence ran in the newspaper — which was in the form of a letter from Reza Kaleel, chief executive of Providence Southeast Washington — projected inaccuracies, Gilbert said, and omitted how the hospital itself participated in the fraud.
The attorney said Providence, in misstating the basis of the Department of Justice lawsuit, by soliciting direct communication from patients — leaving the court out of the loop — and acting as if those communications are part of continuing medical care is improper and a continuing abuse of a position of trust with vulnerable patients.
“Such behavior must stop,” Gilbert wrote.
Kaleel said in his June 5 message that Providence had conducted a “thorough internal investigation resulting in the surgeons leaving the organization in 2018 and 2018, respectively.”
April’s announcement from Waldref’s office was the first time Providence officials admitted publicly they had been aware of concerns raised by their own staff, chiefly by Dr. David Yam, then head of St. Mary’s neurosurgery department.
Instead of being fired and reported to authorities, however, Elskens and Dreyer were allowed to resign from the hospital. Both were hired elsewhere.
Dreyer went to MultiCare Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, where he was fired in 2021. Administrators said then it was due to restrictions placed on Dreyer’s license to practice by Washington state’s Department of Health.
Elskens landed at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio in 2018.
On June 7, the Sandusky Register newspaper reported that Elskens was part of the lawsuit filed by Gilbert. One day later, the paper reported Elskens was closing his practice. Firelands’ legal counsel, Rob Moore, told the paper Elskens had planned to move to Michigan for family reasons before the lawsuit was filed in May.
Providence’s full-page newspaper letter also, according to Gilbert, attempted to sidetrack people from seeking legal counsel, and he demanded the hospital cease and desist this behavior.
“If your message is sincere, and you truly want to help these people and regain trust in the community, then fix this.”
To help make that happen, the attorney also invited Providence to engage in public conversation in Walla Walla.
Such an event, Gilbert said, would allow a frank discussion of what happened and why, lay out steps for recovery and — regardless of what happens legally — reassure people the hospital is here for the long run.
The meeting could provide an open forum for questions and answers, he added, noting he’d sent a copy of his request to the Department of Justice.
Robert Beatty-Walters, a Portland attorney also representing patients allegedly harmed under Dreyer’s care, confirmed that, in an order signed on June 15, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice said Yam is allowed to testify about his Dreyer-related complaints made to Providence administration in 2017 and 2018.
Court documents show Providence sought a protective order on Yam’s testimony, specifically the identity of anyone who served on a peer review or quality improvement committee at anytime, the identity and nature of any complaints regarding Dreyer that resulted in a peer review or quality improvement investigation at Providence, and any information gleaned as a result of peer review or quality improvement proceedings.
In his ruling, Rice narrowed the scope of what Yam could be deposed for, but decreed the former medical director of neurosurgery in Walla Walla could testify to the existence of, location and time of peer review or quality improvement committees, identify the nature of any complaints regarding Dreyer that resulted in a review or investigation and say whether Dreyer’s privileges were ever terminated, restricted or revoked and if so, why, the court order shows.
Providence officials have continued to say they do not comment on pending litigation.
On May 26, state Department of Health spokesperson Frank Ameduri said no new investigations are open into Dreyer or Elskens.
Department of Justice spokesman Richard Barker said on Thursday, June 30, his office could neither confirm nor deny being in conversation with Dreyer at this time.
