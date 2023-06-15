A dead bat discovered in Walla Walla County on Monday, June 12, was determined to have rabies.
According to a news release from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, a concerned citizen notified public health officials about a dead bat in their possession. The bat was sent to the Washington State Public Health Laboratory where it tested positive for rabies.
This is the first positive case of rabies in a bat in Walla Walla County since 2018. In Washington, about 3% to 10% of bats are thought to be carrying rabies. In this instance, no human exposure occurred.
“We expect to find rabies in our bat population periodically,” said County Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky. “This is a good reminder to avoid wild animals, especially if they are acting strangely.”
Rabies is a disease caused by a virus that is carried in saliva and spread through animal bites or scratches.
People who are exposed to a potentially rabid animal can prevent rabies by quickly seeking medical treatment. Rabies infection almost always causes death in people who do not receive preventative treatment.
All dogs, cats, and ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies on a regular basis and bats should not be handled, even if they are dead.
While there are effective prevention methods available, rabies is a deadly disease. Anyone who has exposure to a bat should notify the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health to investigate.
Post-exposure treatment is available to those exposed to a rabid animal to prevent disease but must be administered shortly after exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.