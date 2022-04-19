Whitman College is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases on its campus, officials said this week.
On Friday evening, April 15, the college announced on its website that the campus was immediately returning to indoor masking at all of its facilities.
Meanwhile, Walla Walla and Umatilla counties are still in a low-risk category as of Monday, April 18, health officials reported.
To address the concern at Whitman, college administration is encouraging students to limit social gatherings to their own residence hall or off-campus household to help minimize the risk of transmission of the virus.
Spokesperson Gillian Frew said on Monday, April 18, that over the past week they have noted 24 new cases of the disease across campus.
“Having seen other college campuses experience similar increases in cases recently, we at Whitman believe it is important to temporarily return to indoor masking, and we are also asking students to limit their social gatherings to help minimize the risk of transmission," Frew said in an email.
"We want to halt the spread of COVID-19 at Whitman as quickly as possible to protect our ability to maintain campus activities for the next few weeks, especially as we approach commencement."
College officials are "monitoring the situation and will watch the case numbers carefully to look for signs of ongoing transmission that will help us determine how long these protocols remain in place." And free COVID-19 testing for students, staff and faculty is continuing, Frew said.
Walla Walla University spokesperson Aaron Nakamura said the school is not seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases on any of the school's five campuses.
“On the contrary, WWU has seen a sharp decrease in cases since its winter quarter,” Nakamura said, noting the College Place campus has just one reported active case at this time.
While WWU officials don’t anticipate a change in the current masks-optional policy in most campus spaces, the well-being of students and staff is a top priority, and officials will continue to monitor for any concerning trends, he said, adding that WWU encourages the use of face coverings while students are indoors or at large gatherings.
As of Monday morning, Walla Walla Community College had no recorded positive cases, spokesperson Karl Easttorp said.
With health data showing all counties in the school’s location in the low-risk transmission category, WWCC is not requiring that face masks be worn right now, but staff are encouraging the use of them in groups and public areas, Easttorp said.
The college regularly reviews the COVID-19 situation in Walla Walla and Clarkston to ensure both campuses are aware of risks and precautions, he said.
“We continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal public health officials.”
In Umatilla County there were 24 new cases, plus one unreported old case, of COVID-19, county Commissioner George Murdoch said in his weekly update.
“We remain pleased to see that our numbers are remaining low, and, although we may never witness the total absence of COVID, at least there is headway toward keeping it in check.”
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, public health director for Walla Walla County, said on Monday that while transmission rates are low in Eastern Washington, they are creeping up again on the west side.
The BA.2 variant of the omicron strains remains highly contagious, and that is undoubtedly still affecting the survival of the virus, Kaminsky said.
A call last week with state Department of Health officials confirmed case rates east of the Cascades are still declining a bit, he said, noting that Providence St. Mary Medical Center's COVID-19 census seems to be stable at this time.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, April 18:
- 13 new cases.
- 60.2% of all residents fully vaccinated, unchanged from April 4.
- 45 active cases, up from 27 on April 4.
- No residents hospitalized; 731 total related hospitalizations, an increase of two from April 4.
- 140 deaths, according to state data; the county reports 136 deaths, unchanged from April 4.
- 15,965 total cases.
- Reported test positivity rate is 1.1%, up from 0.2% on April 4.
Numbers for Umatilla County, last updated April 13:
- 18 reported cases over the past week.
- 213 deaths, up five from March 30.
- 22,336 total cases; 4,363 in children under age 18.
- 40,325 of 81,495 residents have been vaccinated.
Numbers for Columbia County, April 17:
- No active cases.
- 45% of residents fully vaccinated, unchanged from April 4.
- 59 total hospitalizations.
- 16 deaths total, up one from April 4.
- 608 total cases, unchanged from April 4.
Some information for Columbia and Walla Walla counties is from Washington State Department of Health.
