WA Notify, the state’s COVID-19 exposure notification app, is scheduled to stop operations on Thursday, May 11.
In a news release Monday, April 24, the Washington Department of Health announced that it would disable the smartphone app, which uses Bluetooth to anonymously alert users they may have been exposed to someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19. It began in November 2020 and since then has generated more than 2.5 million exposure notifications.
“We’re tremendously proud of what WA Notify was able to accomplish in a relatively short amount of time, and eager to find ways to utilize this life-saving technology again in the future,” said Bryant Thomas Karras, chief medical informatics officer at the state Department of Health. “Much of WA Notify’s success can be attributed to innovative collaboration among public, private, and academic partners including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and the University of Washington. We want to thank WA Notify users across the state for using this free, privacy-preserving tool to protect themselves and their communities.”
The news release said the combination of vaccines, population immunity and treatments had “significantly reduced the risk of severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19.”
The DOH recommends that users continue reporting their positive COVID-19 tests to the app until May 11. After that, users will no longer receive notifications they were near someone who tested positive for the virus.
“Beyond May 11, DOH encourages people who test positive for COVID-19 to tell their close contacts that may have been exposed to the virus,” the statement read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.