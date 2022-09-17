Though the COVID-19 pandemic may seem for many to be in the rearview mirror, some in the community continue to die after contracting the disease.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management and the Department of Community Health reported Friday, Sept. 16, that three women have died so far this month after testing positive for COVID-19.
Two of the deceased were in their 90s and the other was in her 70s, according to a press release from the county health department.
No other information about whether the women had previously been hospitalized or had additional medical conditions was disclosed.
The county has increased its overall tally of coronavirus-related deaths to 153, up from 140 as reported in late June, the health department reported.
“Case counts are frequently changing from information gathered through our county contact tracing and case investigations,” the county agencies wrote in a Friday statement.
Four people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the health department.
Vaccine doses administered in Walla Walla County, including booster shots, have largely plateaued, according to data from the state Department of Health. A little over 61% of residents are reportedly fully vaccinated, not including boosters — up from around 57% in January.
However, 68.2% of county residents over the age of six months have reportedly received their first dose of the vaccine.
There are resources available for residents feeling the impact of COVID-19. Those looking for help can visit www.covidwwc.com/struggling-to-cope or email health@co.walla-walla.wa.us. Both English and Spanish language assistance is available.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County
, Sept. 16:
• 146 active cases, down from 196 reported in late-June.
• 61.4% of all residents fully vaccinated, up from 60.8% in late-June.
• Four hospitalized, up from one in late-June.
• 153 deaths, up from 140 in late June.
• 18,228 total cases, up 1,441 since late-June.
• Test positivity rate is 6%, up from 2.1% in mid-June.
, Sept. 15:
• 11 reported cases over the past week.
• 242 deaths, an increase of 15 since late June.
• 23,789 confirmed cases, 1,259 presumptive cases.
, Sept. 13:
• Two active cases.
• 16 deaths total, unchanged from June.
• 764 total cases, up from 625 in late June.
