While the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, numbers of new cases continue to drop locally and elsewhere.
Because of those declines, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Providence Medical Group are easing restrictions to allow more visitors, including children, into most areas of the hospital and clinics, with a few exceptions, spokesperson Kathleen Obenland said in a news release Tuesday.
Hospital visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; masking is still required by Washington state law.
In the hospital
Patients can have four visitors in the room at one time, with a daily limit of six people who can rotate and vary by day.
Children of any age can visit and must always be accompanied by an adult; kids cannot be left unattended in hospital or clinic waiting rooms or other areas.
A visitor under age 12 does not count toward the total allowed number of visitors each day, but the number of people at the bedside, including children, must not exceed four.
This rule could change if cases of respiratory illnesses in the community increase, Obenland said.
Exceptions
St. Mary’s Family Birth Center is allowing two visitors in a room at a time, up to four support people each day. No one under the age of 16 is permitted in the Family Birth Center because of the concerns about respiratory virus transmission increasing throughout Washington — it is a significant risk to newborns.
Patients using end-of-life care can have up to four people in the room at a time with no daily limit. Support people can rotate throughout the day.
Visits to COVID-19 patients remain limited; one person over the age of 18 each day. Children hospitalized with COVID-19 can have up to two visitors in the room at a time.
Such visitors must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit and can’t go to other areas in the hospitals. People with a high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, such as older adults, people who are unvaccinated and those with underlying medical conditions are strongly advised to communicate electronically instead of visiting in person.
Surgery and procedure center
Because of high patient counts and waiting room space limitations, each patient can have one support person, including at discharge.
Emergency Department
A patient waiting or admitted to the emergency department can have two people with them at a time.
Clinics
Patients may have two supporters in the exam room at one time. Adults may bring a child — masked — with them to an appointment if necessary.
Visitors must still sign in at the hospital’s front entrance; personnel will be available to distribute masks and answer questions.
