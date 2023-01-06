The bad news is COVID-19 is continuing to outmaneuver all roadblocks by evolving into new versions of the original virus.
The good news is newer variants appear to be causing fewer deaths and fewer hospitalizations, experts say.
The best news is that the latest bivalent booster vaccine developed to fight the disease appears to be doing a good job of it.
The world managed to get through all of 2022 without a new variant of concern, noted epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina in her latest report.
Jetelina is a scientist and consultant to a number of organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That is a welcome development, meaning omicron continued to mutate "without a new variant coming out of left field," she wrote.
But the subvariants are doing plenty of damage on their own, Jetelina noted in her Jan. 5 update, especially in cooler weather and more indoor gatherings during holidays.
That doesn’t stop the concern over the newest variant — XBB.1.5. — which in one month has become the dominant strain and has been detected in 28 countries, including the U.S.
The World Health Organization is conducting a risk assessment of XBB.1.5, due out in a few days, Jetelina wrote.
"XBB.1.5 continues to have a viral advantage in the U.S. as it started in the Northeast and is now quickly bleeding into the South and will soon dominate in the Midwest and West."
That variant is expected to peak in February, she wrote.
Overall, cases of COVID-19 in the nation seem to be declining, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, director of Walla Walla County public health, said Tuesday.
“A year ago, we were at the omicron peak with 5.6 million weekly cases in January of 2022," he said.
A second wave followed in the summer, with an average of 900,000 weekly cases in the U.S., Kaminsky said. “Last week there were 480,000 new cases, and this week there are 402,000 new cases.”
Washington state’s data shows a flat-to-declining case rate, but there is no way to know when or if the next uptick in cases will come, he said. “Viruses are designed to escape immunity and the chance is increasing.”
The Department of Community Health published its final daily case count of the numbers of positive COVID-19 tests on Oct. 31.
This week the state Department of Health added a new section to its data dashboard for community-based COVID-19 trend information collected through wastewater surveillance.
People infected with the COVID-19 virus can shed the virus in their feces, thus monitoring these virus levels in wastewater can be used to measure COVID-19 prevalence and disease activity, when it’s considered along with other COVID-19 surveillance data, the DOH said on its website.
Such numbers show Walla Walla County has a seven-day case rate of 99 cases per 100,000 people, putting the county in the "substantial” category. The actual seven-day count is 62 cases and 9% of hospital beds are being used by COVID-19 patients.
The overall vaccination rate for the county remains at 62%.
Columbia County, also in the state’s “substantial” category, has a case rate of 72 people per 100,000, represented by three positive COVID-19 test results on the most recent seven-day count, dated Jan. 3.
As in Walla Walla County, 9% of Dayton General Hospital’s beds are occupied by people diagnosed with COVID-19; 47% of county residents have completed a primary vaccination series, according to state data.
In Walla Walla County, since the pandemic began almost three years ago 18,599 people have tested positive for the virus, 997 have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 and 168 people have died.
In Columbia County 735 people have been diagnosed with the illness, 73 hospitalized and 17 have died.
Umatilla County health officials are continuing to see an even baseline of all omicron variants of COVID-19.
The county's public health officer, Dr. Jonathan Hitzman, said Thursday that while the newest versions of the virus are more contagious than the original, they are also “less lethal and less dangerous.”
While there is a spike in case numbers everywhere, there is not a corresponding spike in hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions or deaths, Hitzman said.
The newest variant on the block, XBB.1.5, he said, “is just another variant we’re going to have to live with.”
That said, this version seems to be more evasive of immunity, whether that’s through vaccination or having had COVID-19, Hitzman said, “But folks don’t seem to get as sick.”
The physician cautioned that current COVID-19 testing is less sensitive to new variants and a negative result might be anything but.
Since March 2020, Umatilla County has had 25,984 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 — more than a third of those in people ages 20 to 39 — and 248 related deaths.
Oregon state data updated Thursday shows 41 new cases of the illness in Umatilla County and just under 6% of the county’s hospital beds are being used by COVID-19 patients.
Oregon counties are no longer reporting positive and negative test results, so it is impossible to know more exact numbers, Hitzman said, but wastewater sample numbers are staying about the same.
“The new variants haven’t gotten here yet, but they will," he said. "We’re going to see something … We’ll just have to wait and see.”
There are only two kinds of people now, he added. “Those who have gotten COVID-19 and those who will. We used to talk about herd immunity, but that is not going to happen. The virus is evolving faster than we can keep up. Like influenza every year since the 1920 pandemic, we’re going to have COVID every year.”
Hitzman, like most health officials, said vaccine remains the strongest shield against serious COVID illness and death.
"Vaccines work," Jetelina said. "People vaccinated with the fall booster have an 18.6 times lower risk of dying from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people right now. The risk of infection is also three times lower. This is even the case for people with weaker immune systems, like those over 80 years old."
