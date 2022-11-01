The last day of October brought an end to the COVID-19 related emergency declarations first issued by Gov. Jay Inslee in February 2020.
Inslee said while the viral pandemic remains, vaccines to fight the virus have moved the disease out of the emergency category.
“While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were changed forever,” Inslee said in a statement. “The past two and a half years have been some of the hardest anyone can remember. Through the loss and suffering, we did not lose faith and we did not abandon each other. Working together, we saved countless thousands of lives.”
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, director of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, expressed similar thoughts in a letter to the community sent out on Monday.
The ending of emergency measures in place to protect Washington residents heralds the beginning of the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaminsky said in his message.
“We will continue to see COVID waves of varying degree and severity in the future. Some of our community members will continue to get severe disease, and some will die.”
Kaminsky’s letter will be posted on the department's social media pages.
Since the virus’s arrive in the area in March 2020, there have been 18,840 confirmed cases in county residents and 155 deaths attributed to it, according to the most recent data.
Out of 56 active cases in Walla Walla County, two people are hospitalized with the illness.
Kaminsky became the public health officer and director for Walla Walla County in December 2020, almost a year into the pandemic. His arrival nearly coincided with that of the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines into the Walla Walla Valley. The physician quickly had to meld into the county’s emergency management team — a group of health and government officials meeting weekly at the time — which had been overseeing local response to the pandemic.
During the worst of the pandemic, county health staff and partners, such as Providence St. Mary Medical Center, administered more than 107,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses through mass vaccination clinics at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds and through ongoing clinics at Providence Southgate Medical Park.
That level of success can be attributed to the 4,000 volunteers who turned out weekend after weekend for nearly six months to help facilitate those fairground clinics.
The blueprint for that activity was laid years ago by the county’s former public health director, Harvey Crowder.
Crowder, who retired from the position in 2016, introduced the model of mass vaccination events here in 2005. Under his leadership, staff from every local health entity and volunteers came together to vaccinate hundreds of people in the community building at the fairgrounds over the course of a weekend.
That lasted until 2010, when the clinic was moved to the former Walla Walla General Hospital for one year. In 2012, St. Mary instituted its yearly drive-thru flu shot clinics.
At the fairgrounds people could get a flu shot in about 15 minutes, from first step inside the front door to walking out the back of the community building. It was the first of that model here at a time flu shots were primarily received at a medical provider’s office or at the health department — pharmacies had not yet joined the inoculation work.
The relationships between healthcare facilities formed then were rekindled for this pandemic, Kaminsky said.
“Harvey Crowder paved the way for a lot of our success. And others alongside him.”
It’s been “an honor” to serve the county during this period of medical history, as well as lead an “exceptional team” of public health workers, he said.
“It may take years to fully analyze exactly what transpired during the pandemic. However, an initial analysis shows that we, as a county, performed well.”
In his letter of thanks, which was whittled down from "pages and pages to one page," Kaminsky said Walla Walla County ranks in about 14th place out of the 39 counties in the state for vaccine coverage and ranks second out of 20 Eastern Washington counties.
“For the most part I think we got through it together. I think we are still an intact community ... It has put us in a better position for facing future challenges.”
Those will include a continued presence of COVID-19, Kaminsky reiterated, and his team will keep encouraging people age 50 and older, plus those in high-risk categories to get primary and booster vaccinations, especially the newest bivalent booster shot aimed at the omicron strains of the virus.
"Vaccines remain the strongest tool against the virus," he said.
