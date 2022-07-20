In the same week Walla Walla County reported five more people died after testing positive for COVID-19, case numbers of the virus are about equal to what they were in January of this year, health officials said Tuesday, July 19.
That’s also the day the National Institute of Health released information saying clinical trials are showing most COVID-19 vaccines initially elicit a robust response against the virus, but new data is showing immune responses — either through getting the disease and being vaccinated against it — seriously wanes after three months of getting a booster shot.
The antibodies that neutralize the COVID-19 virus in the human body decrease up to 5.3-fold by three months post-booster, the report said, and the newer variants are less susceptible to that neutralization.
The newest Walla Walla County deaths date back to June 9, with two that month and three more this month, said Walla Walla County’s public health director, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky. The victims, three women and two men, ranged in age from 60s to 90s.
Nationally new cases of the virus plateaued around the middle of May, and the high and low numbers have been in a “sawtooth pattern” since then, Kaminsky said.
Washington state has seen the same, although the eastern side of the state has fared better than the western half, he noted.
True data is harder to suss out with self reporting on home testing — or not testing at all, and the speculation is that health officials are unaware of about 10% of all cases of the virus.
Adding up the known and estimated numbers puts Washington in about the same place as the first wave of the omicron variant that peaked in winter, Kaminsky said.
That’s true in Umatilla County as well, said public health Director Joseph Fiumara, noting numbers there are as high as they were in January.
Umatilla County reported 189 cases of COVID-19 last week, and now close to a third of the county’s population — 23,803 people out of about 80,000 — has been diagnosed with the virus since March 2020; 230 people have died.
Herd immunity — when the majority of a population is immune to a disease through previous illness or vaccination — has been gained against earlier variants of COVID-19, but each new mutation makes that a moot point, Fiumara said.
“When a new one comes along, that herd immunity goes out the window. We don’t have a vaccine against all the variants, but if you’re looking for a vaccination against hospitalizations and death, I’d say it’s done a pretty good job.”
While Oregon Health Authority estimates 65-70% of all residents have been vaccinated, Umatilla County officials still can’t get information on more than 10,000 vaccine doses given in Washington to those living in Oregon, largely in pharmacy settings, Fiumara said.
“My frustration with this is we had been told our states were going to see each other’s data, but it is taking a long time to get that put together.”
The newest variants, BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.12.1 (BA.5 is the most dominant in the United States, according to federal health officials) appear so far to be a little less severe, Fiumara said, keeping hospital rates at about seven patients per day in the county’s two hospitals.
On the horizon this coming fall is an omicron-specific vaccine, which is good news for people in high-risk categories, he said.
From July 12 to Monday, July 18, Walla Walla County had 158 cases of COVID-19 — putting it, along with Columbia and Umatilla counties, in the high case rate transmission category.
In Walla Walla County, 154 people have died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began. In Columbia County 16 people have died, according to state information.
Kaminsky said 14 Washington counties and about 94% of the nation is currently rated as high transmission. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending indoor mask use in such areas, along with continuing precautions including frequent hand washing, physical distancing, keeping updated with vaccinations and staying home when ill.
