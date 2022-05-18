Katie Roughten is learning more every day about working in public health.
Roughten, a registered nurse, is Columbia County’s newest public health director and is still feeling her way through the unfamiliar territory, she said.
What she does know in regard to COVID-19 numbers in her county is that no resident is currently hospitalized with the virus and that 25 to 30 people per week are showing up at the health department’s Wednesday vaccination clinics.
Those are mostly booster shot seekers now, she said.
According to Washington state data, Columbia County has an overall fully vaccinated rate of about 46%; the state’s average is nearing 75%.
Whatever choice people make about masking and vaccinations, Roughten believes the pandemic brought to light that the general public had grown too distant from the traditional infection control measures long in place.
“If you are sick, stay home. If your kids are sick, keep them home. Wash your hands. Use ‘cough etiquette.’ These are basic, simple infection control things that have worked for years and years. And will continue to work if we use them appropriately,” she said.
“Everyone was very comfortable, too comfortable. What COVID brought to light is that we got lax. Don’t go to work sick. And bosses, if an employee calls and says ‘I’m really sick,’ and you don’t have enough people? You will do more damage asking them to come in rather than stay home.”
And don’t go to the grocery store and think your impatience gives you the right to put yourself between another person and the merchandise on the shelf — stay back and wait, Roughten advised.
"I want those lessons to go out there," she said.
Umatilla County’s public health chief, Joseph Fiumara, said that on paper, case numbers appear to be rising to about 60 positive diagnoses per week.
“But 20 to 30 of them are from January and February,” an issue attributed to errors with Oregon’s data system, he said.
However, there are only a few residents hospitalized with the illness around the region, leaving plenty of hospital capacity, Fiumara said.
Walla Walla County health officials announced this week that after 17 months, more than 400 clinics and 59,000 administered vaccines, the vaccination clinic at Providence Southgate Medical Center is being discontinued after June 1.
This allows public health staff to focus on mobile vaccination clinics that go out to businesses and housing areas to give people an immediate opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19, officials said.
Vaccines continue to be available at pharmacies and some primary care providers.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, May 17:
- 24 new cases, up from nine of May 4.
- 60.6% of all residents fully vaccinated.
- 180 active cases, up by nine from May 4.
- Four residents hospitalized; one unvaccinated, two not fully vaccinated and one vaccinated. A total of 745 residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
- 137 deaths, up by one from last reporting on May 4. State data indicates 142 deaths.
- 16,376 total cases, up from 16,171 two weeks ago. State data indicates 15,637 cases in Walla Walla County.
- Reported test positivity rate is 1.3%.
Numbers for Umatilla County, last updated May 18:
- 69 reported cases over the past week; 23 are cases from earlier this year.
- 225 deaths, one more than on May 5.
- 22,587 total cases, up from 22,452 reported on May 5.
Numbers for Columbia County, May 17:
- Three active cases.
- 61 total hospitalizations, up from 59 reported May 4.
- 16 deaths total; unchanged from May 4.
- 613 total cases, up from 609 on May 4.
Some information for Columbia and Walla Walla counties is from Washington State Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.