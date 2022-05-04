COVID-19 numbers are again on the rise in the area, but not enough — so far — to overtax health systems, officials said on Wednesday, May 4.
In Walla Walla County, case numbers have remained mostly static, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, director for the Department of Community Health.
The slight rise being reported by Washington State Department of Health does not seem to have a corresponding upswing in hospitalizations, Kaminsky said.
In Umatilla County, sewage surveillance in the cities of Hermiston and Pendleton indicate an increase in the presence of the BA.2 sub-variant of the omicron strain of COVID-19.
Reported cases of the disease have hovered at 25 to 30 per week for some time, but as of Wednesday, 20 new cases had already been documented this week — and, with home testing, there’s no way to have a true number, said Joseph Fiumara, public health director.
While it is obvious there is another uptick of the spread of COVID-19, “we don’t expect anywhere near the previous surges,” Fiumara said.
“Statewide, this is supposed to peak at around June 8, with maybe 300 hospitalizations. Well below the 1,500 we had in the previous surge.”
His staff has put out notices to city officials to be aware of the rise of the sub-variant of COVID-19, but the outlook is that most people have decent protection against ending up in the hospital, he said.
“Or the morgue.”
This is the right time for vulnerable populations to take extra steps for protection yet again, Fiumara added.
“And, hopefully, not for long.”
His advice at all times, sub-variants or not, remains the same as it has for more than two years — “If you are sick, stay home.”
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County, May 4:
- 9 new cases.
- 60.4% of all residents fully vaccinated.
- 171 active cases, up from 45 on April 12.
- Two residents hospitalized.
- 136 deaths.
- 16,174 total cases.
- Reported test positivity rate is 1.2%.
Numbers for Umatilla County, last updated April 13:
- 33 reported cases over the past week.
- 224 deaths.
- 22,452 total cases.
Numbers for Columbia County, May 4:
- No active cases.
- 59 total hospitalizations.
- 16 deaths total.
- 609 total cases.
Some information for Columbia and Walla Walla counties is from Washington State Department of Health.
