The Blue Mountain Action Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing food and housing insecurity, is moving away from the federal cash influx brought on by the pandemic.
Danielle Garbe Reeser, CEO of the nonprofit, also known as BMAC, said the pandemic caused a surge in federal funding for the organization.
"During that time, our organization's budget increased from $8 million to $16 million, with most of it being attributed to COVID-related programs," she said.
However, now that the COVID-19 crisis is winding down and programs and budgets are transitioning, BMAC is shifting its focus toward the future. As a community action agency, BMAC is part of a network of nonprofits at the state and national level, working together to combat poverty.
Garbe Reeser said that while each agency has its own approach, BMAC's core mission centers on food and housing security and employment opportunities.
"Those are areas that we think of as what community members need to survive," she said. "What else can we do to not just help people survive, but thrive?"
As the pandemic subsides, some of the programs established during that time are beginning to fade away. Garbe Reeser emphasized the importance of acknowledging that there are still families and individuals who need aid.
She said the BMAC food bank was among the programs most affected by the pandemic.
Erik Mora, the director of the BMAC food bank, said he has seen the changes in real-time from the start of the pandemic to the present. Mora, hired in June 2019, had about eight months before COVID hit, which altered the organization's operations.
During that time, he said BMAC already had been considering enlarging the food bank because it was experiencing growing pains. "We had way more food than we had storage space for," he said.
It wasn't until the Washington State Department of Agriculture — WSDA — provided funding for capacity expansion that a bigger facility became possible. The grant funding went toward building a warehouse that Mora said has doubled the original footprint of the food bank. The pantry has doubled its freezer, refrigeration and dry storage spaces. They also multiplied the number of box trucks from one to four.
"We were put in a really good place to be able to leverage some of those early dollars into building what I think is a very nice facility with incredible equipment," he said.
Amid the pandemic, a program known as the Trade Mitigation Plan was created to help farmers affected by trade tariffs imposed by China. The initiative is part of a larger federal program called The Emergency Food Assistance Program — TEFAP — which involves the procurement and distribution of food to various food assistance programs.
"Through COVID, we didn't lack for food," Mora said.
That has since changed.
Food demand
In December 2021, the BMAC food bank had more than $600,000 worth of federal food reserves. But as of last month, after taking inventory, the amount had dwindled to about $70,000 worth of food.
"That kind of tells the story a little bit," Mora said.
It is possible to restore the food supplies at the food pantry, giving hope for its replenishment.
Approved earlier this month, House Bill 1784 in the Washington State Legislature allocates $28 million in food aid. The bill was proposed in response to the expiration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, on March 1, which had provided additional food aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the current record-high food prices in the United States, SNAP's expiration also has compounded the need for such aid. Mora said the BMAC food bank will receive some money from the emergency food budget.
"Some of it will be in dollars, a lot of it will be in food," Mora said.
Another state bill awaiting the governor's signature is House Bill 1238, an expansion of Washington State's free school meals program. BMAC has a program called Backpack Bridge which works with BMAC community partners and schools to find gaps in food accessibility for preschool and grade school age children. The program sends meal bags home to help feed children over the weekends and long breaks. Last year, BMAC gave out more than 12,000 bags, which is about 70,000 pounds worth of food.
Within the BMAC food bank service footprint, Mora said he has seen a 10% increase in client usage. "It's less so in Walla Walla, probably about 6% or 7%, but I don't think we have been able to really begin to see the increase yet," he said. "I think April will be really good to see the upward trend."
Mora said one example of an increase in food need was evident earlier this month in the food pantry service to Valle Lindo, a Walla Walla Housing Authority community neighborhood of 128 townhouse units for farm workers. "Traditionally we see about 80 to 100 clients come through," he said. "Last time we were there we saw about 150 ... we are seeing higher numbers."
Facing challenges
Another issue BMAC has encountered in recent months has been dealing with state agencies that supply food. In December 2022, Second Harvest, a nonprofit organization that helps provide and deliver federal food to pantries across Eastern Washington and North Idaho, pulled its contract with WSDA and no longer provides delivery services. Rising fuel costs and empty food warehouses have led to halting services.
"They decided to change the focus of their work, which is fine," Mora said. "It just hurt a lot of pantries."
The BMAC food bank collects, stores, sorts and distributes meals to 14 food pantries across five counties including Walla Walla, Franklin, Columbia, Garfield and Asotin.
Mora said Asotin County was hit particularly hard as the pantries there received direct deliveries from Second Harvest. "We've kind of started picking up the slack," he said. "Instead of going once a month to do food drop-offs, we go there twice a month to kind of offset Second Harvest no longer shipping."
Mora said BMAC also has developed a partnership with the organization to pick up food from the Second Harvest warehouse in Pasco and deliver it to pantries across its service area.
The pandemic had some positive aspects; it prompted BMAC to adopt a more innovative approach with available resources. Mora recalled that during the height of the COVID pandemic, many pantries had to shut down because of the age of the volunteers who were at a higher risk of contracting the virus. BMAC took on the responsibility of providing pantry services in Burbank, and Mora remembers serving about 300 people in a line that stretched for almost a mile.
"One of the things that I think we're able to do is learning to be nimble," Mora said. "We're able to go into communities that don't have pantries and give out food."
A challenge that has been constant for Mora, especially through the pandemic, has been fighting the stigma that comes with food insecurity and asking for help. Having consistent access to food services has been of the utmost importance to the BMAC food bank.
"We're fighting hunger, but we are also fighting people's insecurity," Mora said. "If you need it, come."
