Though hospitalizations and deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to wane, some in the community are still sickening and dying after contracting the disease.
On Monday, June 20, Walla Walla County Emergency Management and the Department of Community Health reported a man in his 60s died in recent days after testing positive for COVID-19.
No other information about whether the man had previously been hospitalized or had additional medical conditions was disclosed.
The county has increased its overall tally of coronavirus-related deaths to 140, up from 138 as reported June 6, the health department reported Tuesday, June 21.
“Case counts are frequently changing from information gathered through our county contact tracing and case investigations,” the county agencies wrote in their Monday statement.
While new cases in Walla Walla County shot up in the last two weeks, from 14 cases in the week before June 6, to 116 cases in the week prior to June 20, the rate of positive COVID-19 test results reported to the health department has halved in that same period, indicating an uptick in testing.
One person is currently hospitalized, according to the health department.
“For the past several weeks, our COVID numbers have been going up,” said county public health Director Dr. Daniel Kaminsky during a Monday meeting of the Walla Walla County Commissioners, before adding that “it looks like they’ve now plateaued and are starting to come down.”
While no mention was made that this uptick might have been connected to any local group gatherings, it came on the heels of graduation ceremonies and gatherings across the Valley at the beginning of the month.
Vaccine doses administered in Walla Walla County, including booster shots, have also plateaued and slightly decreased in recent weeks after a minor uptick since April, according to data from the state Department of Health. A little under 61% of residents are fully vaccinated, not including boosters, up from around 57% in January.
Vaccination rates may get a shot in the arm in coming days after the news Saturday, June 18, that COVID-19 vaccines for children older than 6 months were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccination rates increased last October when vaccines were approved for children 5-11 years old.
Only the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved for children between 6 months and 5 years old.
The county health department is coordinating with Walla Walla Clinic and other local agencies to hold vaccine clinics for children under the age of 5, Kaminsky told commissioners. Vaccine clinics will be posted to the county health department’s website at covidwwc.com/clinics.
COVID-19 numbers for Walla Walla County
, June 20:
- 116 new cases, up from 14 reported June 6.
- 60.8% of all residents fully vaccinated.
- 196 active cases.
- One hospitalized, down from five reported June 6.
- 140 deaths, up from 138 reported June 6; Washington state Department of Health is reporting 144 deaths in Walla Walla County.
- 17,086 total cases, up 706 since June 6.
- Reported test positivity rate is 2.1%, down from 4.6% two weeks ago.
Numbers for Umatilla County
, June 21:
- 91 reported cases over the past week.
- 227 deaths.
- 23,033 total cases, an increase of 311 cases since June 6.
Numbers for Columbia County
, June 6:
- No active cases.
- 63 total hospitalizations, an increase of four over the last month.
- 16 deaths total, unchanged from last month.
- 625 total cases, up from 609 on May 4.
