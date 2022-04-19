Release of the official complaint filed in January 2020 by Dr. David Yam offers a deeper look into the past neurosurgery situation at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, including definitively naming both doctors mentioned by federal officials as “Dr. A” and “Dr. B” in their announcement last week of wrongdoing at the hospital.
On Tuesday, April 12, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Washington announced that its investigation found two former Walla Walla neurosurgeons had hurt their patients and committed insurance fraud while practicing at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The hospital was aware of the situation and paid the surgeons bonuses for unnecessary and risky surgeries, officials found.
St. Mary has agreed to pay $22.7 million, the largest health care settlement in the history of Eastern Washington.
U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said the majority of the investigation’s information came from Yam, the former medical director of neurosurgery at St. Mary Medical Center, who was acting as a whistleblower for the federal government and the state of Washington under a rarely used legal maneuver called “qui tam.”
According to Cornell Law School, in a qui tam action, someone acting individually — a “relator'' in legal language — brings an action on the government's behalf.
“The government, not the relator, is considered the real plaintiff, and if the government succeeds, the relator receives a share of the award.”
Waldref’s office said Yam will receive $4.1 million from the settlement. As well, Medicare, Medicaid and other affected federal insurance programs will receive $10 million. The remainder will be returned to the federal Treasury, Waldref said.
Yam is now employed at Legacy Health in Portland.
In his complaint, he said he helped St. Mary earn critical acclaim for the safety and performance of its neurological program, partly through his efforts at peer reviews.
Troubling reviews
Yam alleges that in 2016, he reviewed the work of Dr. Dan Elskens, then a colleague at St. Mary. That review revealed Elskens had “committed severe surgical errors, including operating on incorrect spinal sections,” resulting in a need for emergency remedial surgery.
According to the complaint, Yam reported those errors to St. Mary’s chief medical officer and recommended Elskens be fired.
The hospital declined to do so, but suspended Elskens when, nearly a year later, Yam discovered another botched surgery under Elskens that nearly paralyzed the patient. During the months in between, many more patients were harmed by Elskens, Yam alleged.
Instead of being terminated, Elskens was allowed to resign from St. Mary and thus avoid being reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank.
Established in 1986, the NPDB is a database operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services containing reports of actions on medical malpractice payments and adverse actions related to health care practitioners, providers and suppliers. It can be accessed by hospitals and other authorized entities, but it’s not available to the public.
Because the hospital appeared to turn a blind eye to his initial allegation, Yam alleged, he went on to review the work of Dr. Jason Dreyer.
Yam’s complaint alleges Dreyer studied under Elskens and had recommended St. Mary hire Elskens.
“Yam’s review of Dreyer proved troubling,” the document states and alleges the review revealed Dreyer was billing the federal government for medical services neither he nor another St. Mary provider performed.
Last week, Waldref agreed, labeling such action as fraud and saying her office believes hundreds of patients were affected by such actions.
Yam said that Dreyer, along with the hospital, continued the troubling practices, including claiming a patient had a severe deformity that required complex surgery. The patient had no such deformity, Yam alleged, and was put at great risk by Dreyer’s operation.
Yam said he reported his concerns about Dreyer to hospital officials in 2017 and was assured something would be done — but their response was insufficient and thus allowed St. Mary to continue benefiting from the “windfall.”
Yam complained again in April 2018, explicitly using the words “fraud,” “malpractice” and “harm” in emails to key administrators in Walla Walla, Spokane and Renton.
Providence then did its own investigation that the hospital said revealed no evidence of false billing, Yam’s complaint noted.
Nevertheless, Providence Health officials allowed for the voluntary suspension of Dreyer, after which he resigned.
Dreyer was also not reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank.
Allegations of retaliation
The hospital then restricted Yam’s ability to practice, removed him from key committees and required he participate in a review of his past work, the surgeon alleged, adding that St. Mary subjected him to excessive after-hours call duty and unpaid leave in an attempt to force his resignation.
When he tendered his resignation and reported his concerns to the Office of the Inspector General, Yam said the hospital further retaliated by withholding pay for retention bonuses, paid time off and underpaying him for some of his work.
Since then
Elskens and Dreyer have both been sanctioned by Washington state’s Department of Health’s Medical Commission.
Elskens’ license to practice has expired in Washington, and Waldref’s office said they would be sending last week’s settlement decision to the state where he is now practicing.
Dreyer left Walla Walla to practice at MultiCare in Spokane. In 2019, the DOH began investigating his care of six patients over the course of his time at St. Mary and in April 2021, the commission restricted Dreyer from conducting spinal surgeries without supervision by at least two other surgeons.
The Spokesman-Review reported that when MultiCare learned of the Medical Commission’s action, it placed Dreyer on administrative leave; Dreyer resigned from his position Nov. 18, 2021, a MultiCare spokesperson told the newspaper.
A Heppner, Oregon, woman who underwent surgery by Dreyer at St. Mary has filed a lawsuit against the surgeon and Providence in federal court.
In her lawsuit, Cyde Marie Estes claims that in 2018, Dreyer did an unnecessary and extensive surgery that caused severe complications.
Estes’ attorney, Robert Beatty-Walters, said that because of pending litigation, he is unable to comment other than to confirm a trial is scheduled in 2023 and that publicly filed documents are available about Providence, Dreyer and Estes.
The complaint filed by Beatty-Walters on behalf of Estes allege that Providence and Dreyer acted together and both profited from the surgery on Estes.
As in other Dreyer cases, St. Mary used a compensation system that provided incentives to the surgeon to over-treat and over-bill patients, when such treatment was not medically necessary, the document states.
Providence billed Estes and her insurers for more than $300,000, including more than $100,000 for the medical hardware Dreyer put in her spine.
The lawsuit also notes the surgery was done without benefit of imaging done prior to the operation; the then-most recent MRI had been done in 2016.
Estes now has severe and permanent neurological injury, according to Beatty-Walters, who is based in Portland.
The failed back surgery has resulted in severe pain, disability, loss of mobility and other injuries, according to Estes’ lawsuit.
She is robbed of pleasurable activities like the golfing she long enjoyed, Beatty-Walters said.
“She works all day to manage her pain.”
Dreyer has denied the allegations; a trial for the case is scheduled for Feb. 6, he added.
Settlement details
As part of the Department of Justice settlement Providence conceded several instances of wrongdoing, including a failure to heed staff reports of harmful practices by Dreyer and Eskens, a failure to properly document procedures and outcomes of their surgeries, and that the surgeon were allowed falsified and exaggerated diagnoses to get higher reimbursements from insurers.
Providence acknowledged that those practices jeopardized patient safety.
When asked for comment on Yam’s allegations on Monday, April 18, St. Mary officials referred to their original statement, saying they fully cooperated with the investigation into the former neurosurgeons and that Providence Health has initiated a broad and comprehensive internal review of policies, practices and procedures.
The health care provider said it is committed to taking action to further prevent what it called “an isolated incident in Walla Walla.”
In 2017, The Seattle Times reported in a multi-part series a number of neurosurgery problems at Swedish Health, which had merged with Providence Health in 2012.
The “Quantity of Care” series detailed aggressive business practices and a toxic work environment at the Swedish Neuroscience Institute on the Cherry Hill campus in Seattle. Those issues jeopardized patient care.
After the newspaper series, the U.S. Attorney’s Office launched an investigation of the neurosurgery unit, and the state summarily suspended the medical license of former Swedish neurosurgeon Dr. Johnny Delashaw, saying he posed an “immediate threat to the public health and safety.”
Delashaw’s license was reinstated and in 2020, state officials removed restrictions placed on his ability to practice.
On Friday, April 15, Providence officials told Walla Walla health care providers that St. Mary’s chief executive, Susan Blackburn, had been replaced.
Blackburn had been with the hospital for decades.
People who believe they know of Medicaid and Medicare fraud can contact the Washington Attorney General’s Office at 360-586-8888 or email tips to mfcureferrals@atg.wa.gov.
Complaints about Washington state health care providers can be reported at ubne.ws/dohcomplaint or 360-236-4700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.