Rob Becker didn’t want to be a nurse.
He started out in cement work, welding and sheet metal work, and only started to think about a career change when he met his now-wife, Patti. Becker said he needed to find a dependable, profitable career. While nursing was not at the top of his list, it turned out to be his passion.
“Nursing was not my first choice, but what a blessing it has been to me over the years,” Becker said. “It is extremely fulfilling and recession-proof. I could not have asked for a more rewarding career than being a nurse educator. It melds teaching and nursing — two noble professions — into one.”
Becker began his nursing career in the intensive care unit at Walla Walla General hospital in the mid-1980s and later, in fall 1999, started as a nurse educator at Washington State University’s Intercollegiate Center for Nursing Education.
“I realized, when nursing students would rotate through the unit, that I enjoyed teaching and had a knack for making complex concepts easy to understand,” Becker said. “And my early mentor and nursing instructor, Barb Hays, had always encouraged me to go on to get my master’s degree and teach.”
Becker retired last week as the lead instructor for Walla Walla Community College’s nursing education program after 24 years. In total, he taught nursing for 35 years.
What do you love about teaching?
That’s easy — the students. It’s the "aha!" moments that you see in their faces when you’ve just helped them understand or discover something that they had not yet known or understood. With students, we develop bonds of collegiality that lasts a lifetime.
What was it like teaching during the pandemic?
Teaching during the pandemic was a huge challenge — over a 10-day spring break, we had to pivot from entirely face-to-face, in-class instruction to completely online. This required an extreme amount of focused energy, creativity and teamwork, but — as nurses do — we adapted, problem-solved, met the challenge and moved forward.
Do you have any favorite experiences from your time as an educator?
It’s a funny thing ... when students first embark on the journey with you (as their nursing educator), there is a brief honeymoon period where they want to make a good impression, then comes the hard work, where it seems we nursing instructors are viewed as task masters. Then finally, my favorite part, near the end of the journey, when students finally realize how much we have invested in their success — that we have guided, encouraged, mentored, taught and walked alongside them to achieve their dreams of becoming an RN — that they then express their feelings of gratitude and appreciation. That’s what makes it all worth it.
Have your students taught you anything?
Yes, the fragility of life and the resilience of the human spirit. Every student has their story, many are heartbreaking, and many are inspiring. The Nursing Program is extremely rigorous, it takes great fortitude, grit and determination. To see them overcome adversity, persevere, and grow in confidence, knowledge and professionalism informs us of what is possible.
What are your plans post-retirement?
To become more involved in the ministries of my church and in community service — wherever and in whatever the Lord directs me. Ultimately, I am a very blessed man!
