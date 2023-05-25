The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday, May 25, that aims to reduce the amount of fentanyl on the streets by classifying it as a Schedule 1 drug. It passed the House with a 289-133 vote.
“I’m very hopeful with the big vote in the House that the Senate will take this up,” said Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington's 5th District congresswoman. “I believe this needs to happen. Every day that goes by, we’re hearing the stories of fentanyl poisoning. It’s now the No. 1 killer of 18- to 49-year-olds.”
McMorris Rodgers is chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee that introduced the bill, which was sponsored by U.S. Rep. H. Morgan Griffith of Virginia. It is known as the HALT Fentanyl Act.
Fentanyl is currently listed as a Schedule 2 drug. It was temporarily classified as Schedule 1 from 2018 to 2021 with the Temporary Reauthorization and Study of the Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act.
The congresswoman also said that Washington state has experienced the second-highest increase in fentanyl-related overdoses. A news release issued by McMorris Rodgers’ office Thursday said overdose deaths in Washington have increased by more than 108%.
If the bill passes the Senate, fentanyl would permanently become a Schedule 1 drug. Drugs in this category have the most severe penalties for possession. Federally, Schedule 1 drugs are also classified as having no medical use. Other drugs in this category include heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis.
However, McMorris Rodgers said this bill would not affect those who take fentanyl for medical reasons.
“It doesn’t address fentanyl that’s used for medicinal or research purposes — that would still be legal,” she said.
She said the HALT Fentanyl Act would also limit drug traffickers’ ability to evade federal law.
“What happens is that the drug traffickers will skirt federal law by changing as little as one molecule in a fentanyl formula to create a legal variation,” McMorris Rodgers said. “So this would make it clear that these are illegal in the United States of America and it would give law enforcement the authority to seize these drugs.”
