The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage across the country as the summer season starts.
The organization is the primary blood supplier to 65 hospitals throughout Washington and Oregon.
Betsy Robertson, Northwest regional communications director for American Red Cross, said in May that the organization fell short of what they had hoped to collect by 26,000 units.
"We say the need for blood is constant," Robertson said. "That means the need for blood donations is constant."
She said typically the summer months put additional strain on donations because work schedules change, people are on vacation and school is out.
"We can't emphasize enough that through the summer, blood donation appointments don't fall off your calendar," Robertson said.
Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O-negative, which is the universal donor of blood, and O-positive are needed to ensure blood remains available for patients this summer.
"Every single blood type is critical," Roberston said. "For patients, especially those facing chronic illnesses, the closer of a match of blood type from the donor to the recipient, the more successful those treatments can be."
All donations of whole blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choice. Those who donate in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
All donations of whole blood, platelets or plasma from Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 11, will receive a Red Cross dry bag while supplies last.
Donation appointments
Donations in the following weeks can be made by making an appointment with the American Red Cross at redcrossblood.org, by calling 1-800-733-2767, or by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Donation appointments are limited and can fill up quickly.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent it's allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
For a full list of blood donation eligibility requirements visit redcrossblood.org.
Upcoming blood drives include:
- Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Walla Walla Fire District 4 Station 41, 2251 S. Howard St.
- 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Walla Walla VA Medical Center Theatre, 77 Wainwright Drive.
- Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. 1st Ave.
- 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Foundry Vineyards Walla Walla, 1111 Abadie St.
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Eastgate SDA Church, 380 N. Tausick Way.
Visit redcrossblood.org for more appointment dates.
Roberson said those who cannot donate blood but wish to help the American Red Cross can host blood drives and help recruit additional donors in the community.
