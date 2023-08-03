Providence St. Mary Medical Center will restrict access to sections of the emergency department and close the loading dock from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, for crane work to remove old hot water tanks from the building.
“The removal of the 50-year-old hot water tanks is part of Providence St. Mary’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact and become carbon neutral,” hospital officials said in a news release. “The energy intensive hot water tanks have been replaced by an on-demand hot water system that takes up a third of the space and uses far less electricity and natural gas."
The emergency department will remain open and available to treat patients. Patients and visitors will be able to enter the hospital and emergency department main entrances as usual. There also will be an increase in security personnel around the building, as they provide safety for the project.
A portion of the emergency department will be vacated as the crane removes the 9,000-pound water tanks. The helipad will be closed, and patients will be airlifted in and out via an ambulance transport to and from Walla Walla Regional Airport, where Life Flight has a hangar.
The project is expected to last one day.
