COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing in Walla Walla, similar to the rest of Washington and the U.S., a county health department officials says.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Washington Department of Health and the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health cannot accurately track case numbers because of changes with testing and reporting that occurred when the federal emergency declaration was lifted in May.
However, hospitalizations and deaths are being tracked by the CDC and DOH. The most recent numbers from the state DOH show that six COVID hospitalizations occurred in Walla Walla County during the week of Aug. 20, which was the highest weekly count since February.
“If you review this data, you will see that hospitalizations are increasing nationwide and statewide but not on the scale that we have seen throughout the pandemic," said Public Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky. "And deaths due to COVID are at an all-time low."
Since March, only one death in Walla Walla County has been classified as a COVID death, which occurred in August.
“Our population has some degree of protection from severe disease due to prior vaccines and prior infection,” Kaminsky said.
All respiratory illnesses, including COVID, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are expected to spike over the next several months and into the spring with some hospitalizations and deaths, Kaminsky said.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recently made a recommendation that older and at-risk adults get the RSV vaccine. Kaminsky said there is also a push for pregnant women to get the RSV vaccine during pregnancy (32-36 weeks) to provide passive immunity to newborns.
The CDC also recommends Nirsevimab, which fights RSV, for all infants under 8 months old born during flu season. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.
“Overall, our playbook and strategy remain the same,” Kaminsky said. “We recommend that everyone stay up to date on recommended vaccines. Stay home if you are sick. With any of these diseases, seek treatment if you are at risk for severe disease. Those at risk for severe disease should add additional layers of protection with masking and distancing. Wash your hands.”
