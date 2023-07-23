Walla Walla’s Planned Parenthood underwent a major change in February 2022 when it moved to a new location. Four months later, an even bigger change hit the clinic — the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Washington has since become what is known as a "haven state," meaning that residents from surrounding states with stricter laws are coming to Washington for abortion care.
Emily Anderson, philanthropy specialist for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said that in the past year the Walla Walla clinic had become a convenient location for patients from southern Idaho and eastern Oregon.
“Oregon is also considered a haven state for abortion care, but until very recently, they did not have a lot of abortion providers in eastern Oregon,” Anderson said. “But after Idaho effectively banned abortion last August, we're seeing patients from the Boise area drive up to our Walla Walla clinic.”
Anderson said a bill signed into law in Idaho earlier this year makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion or take them out of state for an abortion without parental consent. Anyone convicted of breaking this law, or committing "abortion trafficking," could face up to five years in prison.
“I’m not sure who they’re expecting to enforce that law, but things like that really encourage us to keep setting money aside for legal defense,” Anderson said. “We do expect a legal battle from Idaho, either about our providers who live in Idaho and provide services in Washington or patients who travel from Idaho to obtain services in Washington.”
She said the Walla Walla clinic, 228 West Birch, has no plans to stop accepting patients — including minors — from out of state. She said the age of medical consent in Washington is 13.
“If they’re receiving care in Washington state, Washington state laws apply,” Anderson said. “We’re not asking minors who come to us for care about how they got there — let’s say that. And also, it’s not up to us to enforce Idaho state laws because we’re in Washington.”
Lindsay Johnson, chief external affairs officer with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said Planned Parenthood had recently hired patient navigators to help connect out-of-state patients to funding assistance for their travel, lodging and medical expenses.
“This funding is being used quickly, so we are encouraging our community to donate so we can continue to help assist patients with these costs as much as possible,” Johnson said. To donate, visit donate.ppgwni.org.
The Walla Walla clinic does not provide surgical abortions but does provide medication abortions, which involves taking medication over the span of a few days, ending a pregnancy. Medication abortion services are only provided on certain days of the week and with an increasing number of people coming from out of state in the past year, appointment slots fill up fast.
Anderson said through the first 10 weeks of pregnancy, anyone can get medication abortion services at one of the 11 Washington health center locations, but only three of those locations provide surgical abortions.
“The numbers in Kennewick really suggest that people coming from Idaho are being forced to wait a lot longer to access the care they need, because they are being made to travel so far,” Anderson said.
Johnson referred to the current situation as a public health crisis, saying the Planned Parenthood team often works overtime and increases hours of operation at the clinics to accommodate more appointments. Some providers even travel outside their communities to deliver care.
Last year, the region reported an 18% increase in abortion visits over 2021. According to a recent news release from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, Walla Walla's clinic saw one Idaho abortion patient from January to May in 2022 but has seen 20 Idaho patients from January to May this year.
When Walla Walla’s clinic doesn’t have availability soon enough, it refers patients to another Planned Parenthood or private clinic that can treat them more quickly. Johnson said even with the extra effort clinics are putting in, it’s becoming more and more difficult for patients to get an appointment on time.
“As more women and pregnant people become impacted across the country by these cruel abortion bans, the increasing demand will push wait times out further and more people will be forced to be pregnant against their will,” Johnson said.
