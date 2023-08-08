The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health is accepting applications for the Walla Walla Valley Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee, which disbanded during the pandemic.
The committee will be part of the department’s Developmental Disabilities Program, which provides services to support people with developmental disabilities.
Janet Vaupel, the program’s director, said the committee needed to be re-created to allow for adequate planning for the Developmental Disabilities Program. The committee's main task will be developing a five-year plan for the program, which includes birth to age 3 services, children and youth with special health care needs, families of children with special health needs, and transition services for birth to age 18.
"The committee will be able to hear from different providers here in our county, look at the annual needs survey to determine gap areas that we might want to pursue," Vaupel said. "(The committee) will also look at how the county can best meet the needs of our families through opportunities that we provide through community information and education."
The committee is expected to include 10 to 12 members who will be responsible for making recommendations to the Developmental Disabilities Program.
A news release from the county health department said the program is looking for any interested community members, including people with a developmental disability, parents and family members, special educators and others who understand the needs of the developmental disability community.
“People with developmental disabilities, people who can speak Spanish, and people from underrepresented or underserved groups are especially encouraged to apply,” the release said.
Columbia County residents are also welcome to apply for a seat on the committee. To avoid any conflict of interest, committee members cannot be employed by Walla Walla County, Columbia County or any of the subcontractors that receive money from the Developmental Disabilities Administration.
For more application information, complete the survey at bit.ly/pi3s.
Vaupel said she hoped the committee would be formed by mid-October and that the five-year plan could be completed sometime in spring 2024. After the plan is formed, the committee would continue to oversee the plan and offer recommendations about the program.
"They'll be meeting maybe every other month to hear more about developmental disabilities and then again take a look at the five-year plan to see if changes are needed or things can be added," Vaupel said. "And maybe an executive committee could come out of that, and we would be able to bring any issues that we're having in developmental disabilities to the executive committee for advice."
