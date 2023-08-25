The Walla Walla Department of Community Health is asking local students, parents and caregivers to fill out a survey concerning mental health.
In a Friday, Aug. 25 news release, the health department said more than half of 12th-grade students in Walla Walla County reported seriously considering attempting suicide in 2021. This data comes from the statewide Healthy Youth survey conducted in 2021.
The survey sent out on Friday is part of a new study focused on student behavioral health services that support social and emotional wellbeing and prevent mental health and substance use problems.
The study is being conducted by the county’s school districts in partnership with the Human Services Research Institute and the National Center for School Mental Health.
“In College Place Public Schools, we see the direct connection between our district’s understanding of student behavioral health, the available resources, and student success,” said Superintendent James Fry. “Our goal is to play an active part in supporting our community and students and their access to behavioral support resources. This is a critical component of our goal to educate and support the whole child.”
In support of the study, the health department is asking students, public school staff, superintendents, parents of caregivers of students and community partners who support youth behavioral health to fill out the survey.
There are four versions of the survey: middle and high school students, parents or caregivers, public school staff, and service providers or other community members. Each version is available in English and Spanish and takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. The survey does not ask for respondents’ names or any identifying information.
The results of the survey will be available in a final report released in December 2023, which will include actionable recommendations to the county to address students’ behavioral health needs.
“Improving mental health and resiliency in our youth helps students meet the challenges that lie ahead,” said Nancy Wenzel, administrative director of the county health department. “In the long run, a healthy youth enhances families and communities. We all benefit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.