The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries — L&I — filed a formal update for heat protections to prevent heat-related illness and reduce injuries for outdoor workers associated with heat exposure.
The new changes will go into effect Monday, July 17.
Vea abajo para más información en español.
New protections
The new protections involve shade, cool-down rest periods and monitoring workers.
The temperature at which action is required has been lowered to 80°F for most outdoor work. Temperature-based action levels apply to specific portions of the rules such as drinking water and shade, including specifics on when and how much shade must be provided.
To prevent overheating, workers must be allowed to take preventive cool-down breaks as necessary.
Employers are mandated to adhere to high-heat protocols, which involve closely monitoring workers and enforcing mandatory cool-down breaks of 10 minutes every two hours when the temperature reaches 90°F, and 15 minutes every hour at 100°F.
Additionally, the updated permanent regulations introduce new provisions for acclimatization and exposure to high temperatures.
These provisions recognize the importance of gradually adapting to working in hot environments over time. Employers must observe all workers during heatwaves, particularly those newly assigned to or returning from an absence of up to 14 days from working in the heat.
Under the new rules, employers are also required to revise their existing outdoor heat exposure safety programs and provide training to workers and supervisors on the updated plan and its associated requirements.
To support employers in implementing these measures, L&I is developing model outdoor heat exposure safety programs and training materials.
To learn more about the updated outdoor heat exposure rules and learn ways to protect workers from heat-related illness, visit L&I’s Heat Smart web page.
Para aprender más acerca de las reglas actualizadas de exposición al calor en el exterior y de cómo proteger a los trabajadores de enfermedades relacionadas con el calor, visite la página web: lni.wa.gov/calor.
