The Automated Client Eligibility System, one of the state's public benefits eligibility systems, will undergo a critical IT upgrade in August.
The upgrades will impact the primary portals Washington residents use to apply for public benefits such as food, cash assistance and health care.
The upgrade will begin after 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and run until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.
During this time, Washington Connection will be unavailable, and as a result, a number of social services and human services officers that rely on the ACES system will be closed to the public Aug. 14 and 15.
This closure includes the Department of Social and Health Services' in-person Community Services Offices, telephone customer service contact center, Health Care Authority's phone lines for Apple Health eligibility and Medical Eligibility Determination Services.
ProviderOne also will be available for normal operations except for adding or updating Medicaid eligibility.
Washington Healthplanfinder, the state’s marketplace for health plans, and their Customer Support Center — or call center — will remain open to help customers with limited services during the outage. Once the upgrade is complete, eligibility for health insurance coverage will be run. Customers will receive an email or mail directing them back to Washington Healthplanfinder to see their eligibility results.
All impacted services and office closures are expected to be restored by 8 a.m. Aug. 16.
Those who need public assistance during the system upgrade Aug. 11–15 can call 211 or visit wa211.org to get connected with resources in their communities.
