The SmileMobile, a traveling dental office, is scheduled to be in College Place from Monday, Sept. 18, until Friday, Sept. 22.
The SmileMobile travels across Washington state throughout the year and has provided services to about 50,000 patients since it opened in 1995. The mobile clinic offers dental care to children and their families who have limited options for dental care, including those without insurance or with Medicaid.
During the week of Sept. 18, the clinic will be stationed at the College Place School District office at 1755 S. College Ave. The dental team will see infants, children, teens and adult family members and pregnant or postpartum patients.
SmileMobile's services include exams, fluoride varnishes, cleanings, sealants and simple extractions. If a patient needs fillings or other services, the clinic will make referrals and help schedule follow-up visits.
The clinic requests that patients schedule their appointment by calling 888-286-9105. The clinic, which has three chairs, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The clinic asks that patients who have Medicaid bring their insurance card with them to the appointment.
