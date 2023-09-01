Walla Walla’s Planned Parenthood is offering free sexually transmitted infection, or STI, testing through the month of September as part of its annual free testing initiative that typically begins every April.
Emily Anderson, philanthropy specialist for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said the clinic wanted to incentivize people to get familiar with the STI testing process and with their local Planned Parenthood.
“Healthy sex and healthy relationships are extremely important to our mission,” Anderson said. “We want to enable people to have open, honest dialogues about STIs with their partners so they can enjoy safer sex practices. New partners in particular may have questions about the last time you were tested, and we want you to have a good response.”
The free testing covers the cost of screenings for gonorrhea, chlamydia and HIV for patients who do not have insurance and have no symptoms of infection or known exposure. If a patient happens to have gonorrhea or chlamydia, state aid will cover the cost of medication for treatment.
Anderson said the full suite of tests normally takes about 30 to 40 minutes. HIV and syphilis results can be shared the same day. The center encourages people to get tested regularly — either once per year or between new sexual partners.
“People often don’t think about screening unless they have obvious, irritating symptoms, which only allows STIs to continue to spread,” Anderson said. “The fact is, the most common symptom of STIs in general is no symptoms at all. That’s why regular testing is so important.”
To schedule an appointment, call Planned Parenthood’s appointment hotline at 866-904-7721.
On another note, Anderson said Planned Parenthood is planning a fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Foundry Vineyards, 1111 Abadie St. The organization is hoping to raise money for an emergency contraception vending machine that would be located outside the Planned Parenthood building at 228 West Birch St.
To donate toward the vending machine at any time, call the development team at 509-321-4474, or go to donate.ppgwni.org.
