Columbia County Public Health Department was notified on Wednesday, June 28, that a bat was found in the county and was presumed to have rabies.
A Thursday, June 29, news release confirmed there was human exposure to the bat and the exposed person is now undergoing preventative treatment from a health care provider.
This is the first positive case of rabies in a bat in Columbia County for several years, according to the news release.
“While an estimated 1% of bats in the wild are affected with rabies, you should always be cautious around bats, as they’re the primary source of rabies in Washington State,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, eastern Washington’s regional medical officer.
Since 1987, only five rabid domestic, terrestrial animals have been identified, three of which were cases of a bat variant virus.
Earlier this month, a rabid bat was found in Walla Walla County, although there was no human exposure, and the bat was found dead.
Rabies is a disease caused by a virus carried in saliva and spread through animal bites or scratches. People exposed to a potentially rabid animal can prevent rabies by quickly seeking medical treatment. Rabies infections almost always cause death in people who do not receive preventative treatment.
It is best practice that all dogs, cats, and ferrets receive a rabies vaccination on a regular basis and bats not handled, even if they are dead. Immediately wash any animal bite with soap and water.
Contact your health care provider and Columbia County Health Department to investigate the potential for rabies exposure, determine the need for treatment and help to decide whether the animal needs to be tested for rabies. Post-exposure treatment is available to those exposed to a rabid animal to prevent disease, but must be administered promptly after exposure.
