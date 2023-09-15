Results of the 2023 Walla Walla County Community Health Needs Assessment will be released to the public at an event coordinated by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.
Community members are invited to attend the event from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 314 W. Main St. in Walla Walla, in the second-floor training room, according to a department news release.
The community health survey, which is conducted every five years, includes information about housing, mental health, substance use, child care, rural living and access to services.
The county department of health partnered with Heidi Berthoud Consulting to conduct the survey this year, and it is the first survey since the COVID pandemic. The last survey taken was in 2018.
Over the past six months, county staff interviewed 19 community leaders, collected 443 individual surveys and hosted five focus groups to gather information. The results of the survey will guide the new five-year Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).
The CHIP will be put together by the Walla Walla Community Health Partnership, which meets monthly to identify and prioritize health needs and assess services and resource gaps. The group will begin working on the 2023-2027 CHIP in October.
Anyone interested in joining the community health partnership group can email health@co.walla-walla.wa.us.
