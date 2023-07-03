Children in sixth to eighth grades who are interested in babysitting have the opportunity this summer to take classes and learn skills such as CPR and first aid at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Courses cost $55 and last 5½ hours. The next class is planned from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Hospital employee Katlyn Fulbright started teaching the classes more than a year ago and said they normally take place once a month from March to October every year.
"Students will learn child care skills, including diapering, and then we'll have an introduction into basic first aid — what to do if someone is choking and CPR," Fulbright said.
She said students who take the classes will not only learn how to take care of others but will gain the skills they need to take care of themselves when left alone at home.
“If they're going to be left alone, they want to have those same skills,” Fulbright said. “So, we teach them if there's a storm what to do, or if the power goes out, what to do — if they have a personal emergency, how to treat themselves.”
Students will learn to care for several age groups, including infants, toddlers, 3- to 5-year-olds and 6 to 10-year-olds.
They also will learn how and when to call 911 and get an introduction to some basic business skills, Fulbright said.
Anyone interested in signing up can contact Shawn Mabley at 509-897-2820 or shawn.mabley@providence.org. The July 8 class will be in the Orchard Room at Southgate Medical Park, 1017 S. Second Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.