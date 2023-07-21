Dr. Joel Wassermann has been named the new chief medical officer at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
Wassermann replaces Dr. Christopher Hall, who left the hospital in September 2021 to take on a leadership role at PeaceHealth Medical Care in Vancouver. Since then, the position has been filled by interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Dumser, who continues to be the medical director for anesthesia at the hospital.
In his new role, Wassermann joins Chief Nursing Officer Louise Dyjur as the local executive-level clinical leadership for Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The hospital said in a news release issued Wednesday, July 19, that Wassermann has spent much of his career at Providence facilities. Most recently, he served as the chief medical officer at Providence Swedish hospital in Edmonds.
“Providence St. Mary is pleased to welcome a chief medical officer with such an exceptional depth of experience,” said Reza Kaleel, chief executive of the Providence Southeast Washington Service Area. “Dr. Wassermann will play a pivotal role at Providence St. Mary as we move forward from the pandemic and focus on our future serving this community.”
Wassermann began working at Providence in 1995 when he completed his family medicine residency at the former Providence Seattle Medical Center. He later completed a fellowship in rural family medicine at Tacoma Family Medicine and a residency in emergency medicine at Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts.
Wassermann practiced emergency medicine in Seattle at Providence Seattle/Swedish Cherry Hill campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center/Kaiser Permanente Central Hospital. In 2005, he joined the team that expanded Swedish to the east side of Lake Washington and opened the Swedish Issaquah campus.
In 2021, Wassermann returned to Providence to serve as the chief medical officer at the Swedish Edmonds campus. He also served as chief of emergency medicine, director of quality management and a member of the Swedish board of trustees.
