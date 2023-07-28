Walla Walla city officials said the Legionella bacteria that was found in the water at LaQuinta Inn & Suites in Walla Walla earlier this month has not spread anywhere else in the city.
The city stated in a news release issued Friday, July 28, that it has received questions about the safety of the municipal water system.
“Water Division officials would like to reassure residents that the Legionella outbreak is isolated to the hotel and has not affected Walla Walla's municipal water supply,” the statement read.
The water delivered to Walla Walla residents remains safe and adheres to or surpasses the drinking-water standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Washington State Department of Health, according to the release, and regular testing is conducted to guarantee its quality.
Legionella is common waterborne bacteria that naturally occurs in freshwater environments.
“Whereas this bacteria can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in building water systems, such as hot water tanks, hot tubs and large plumbing systems, the public side of Walla Walla's water system is well-protected,” the release stated.
A backflow protection device is in place, preventing any cross-contamination from the customer’s side of the water connection.
Walla Walla's Water Treatment Plant adopts a comprehensive two-part treatment system to ensure the safety of the community's drinking water. First, the water is disinfected using ultraviolet light to target protozoa and bacteria. Then, chlorine is injected to target viruses. The chlorine residual is closely monitored on a daily basis and evenly distributed throughout the entire system to ensure the safety of the drinking water for all customers.
Water Division officials are in close communication with the state and county health departments, which are providing updates on the situation at the hotel, according to the release.
