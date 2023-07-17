Walla Walla health officials say three guests who fell ill from Legionella exposure after staying at La Quinta Inn & Suites have fully recovered and no new cases have been identified.
After the three guests fell ill, the health department gathered water samples from the hotel on Tuesday, July 11. It was confirmed by the city and state health departments on Friday, July 14, that Legionella, which can cause Legionnaires' disease, was present in the water.
“The index cases for this outbreak were diagnosed beginning on (Tuesday) June 27 and involved individuals from out of county,” said Walla Walla Public Health Officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky.
Brandy Wiesner, the hotel’s general manager, said on Monday, July 17, that she did not have much information to share because the investigation is ongoing.
"We are cooperating fully to try to get this resolved as soon as we can," Wiesner said. "We’re doing everything the health department is asking us. I’m not sure about the time frame, but hopefully we can get this resolved as soon as possible.”
Kaminsky said subsequent water samples were taken for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and culture results are pending. Health officials also said the hotel was trying to identify the potential sources of exposure.
“WWCDCH is working in consultation with the Washington State DOH and the CDC,” Kaminsky said. “Mitigation and corrective measures have been initiated and our environmental health team is working closely with this facility.”
According to a news release from the county’s health department, Legionella is a common water-borne bacteria that occurs in freshwater environments. The bacteria can become a health concern when they grow and spread in building water systems such as hot water tanks, hot tubs and large plumbing systems.
Most healthy individuals who are exposed to Legionella do not get sick, but for those with certain risk factors the bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease, which is a serious type of pneumonia.
Kaminsky said anyone who stayed at the hotel, located at 776 Silverstone Drive, since the beginning of July and is experiencing symptoms, including fever, chills, muscle aches or cough, should seek medical attention.
