Nathan Williams tries his best to be the bright spot in every patient’s day when he’s at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
As a volunteer, Williams mainly helps patients with mobility issues by assisting with wheelchairs or lending an arm and escorting them to their appointments. He’s been doing this for almost three years because, as he says, the “little things” matter.
“I tend to use humor a bit — ask the admitting desk staff,” Williams said. “If I can help someone smile or laugh, for instance, headed off to same-day surgery who is obviously thinking about their procedure about to happen, I just try to lighten the day.”
Before retiring six years ago at 58, Williams worked as the information technology director for the children’s administration at the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services. He uses those skills now to assist the hospital, and he is helping with the Population Health Division’s SharePoint internal website.
Williams said ultimately, he wants everyone at the hospital to feel welcomed. He typically runs a desk at the main entrance of the building.
“I try to greet everyone with a smile and see if they need help,” Williams said. “Sometimes they’ll come in and I can see that they’re having additional issues so I’ll go grab a little chair and just introduce myself.”
Here are questions and answers about Williams’ time as a volunteer at the hospital.
What brought you to Walla Walla?
I moved from Tacoma with my husband. His mother was raised in Milton-Freewater so he was familiar with and always loved the Walla Walla Valley area. We decided to move here when we were close to retiring.
Why did you start volunteering?
I wanted a way to connect with, help out and give back to the community. I also find that “we” are becoming increasingly more divisive instead of working together. It is easy to be angry and afraid and harder to try and understand or tap into compassion — so this is my way, even if it is just a little bit, to try and counterbalance that.
I enjoy helping others because I’m thinking they would do the same and I keep in mind something I believe Mother Teresa said: “Do little things with great love." Maybe this is a little thing I do, but if everyone did little things, they would add up to something larger.
What do you love about your work?
I’ve always liked the hospital environment and the sense of calm, healing and the camaraderie of the staff, the purpose of the nurses, doctors and mission of the hospital which is a place of healing and comfort. I like feeling a part of that.
Would you encourage others to do the same?
Absolutely! There are many opportunities such as the position I volunteer in, but there is the cancer center, helping in the emergency department, or on the floors providing comfort and an ear to the patients as needed.
What has volunteering taught you?
It has taught me to just be there for the people who come in, in a way that is comfortable with them. Sometimes it is a ride in the wheelchair. Maybe it’s seeing someone upset by some news and needing a tissue and being asked if they are all right or would like to talk to someone (the chaplain). But I've learned just to be sensitive to the needs of others and that volunteering is not about “me” but, I guess, “us” together.
