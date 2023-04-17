Paints, cleaners, batteries and other household hazardous waste items can be dropped off at designated locations throughout the Walla Walla Valley in coming weeks.
Community collection events are planned for:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 106 Main St. in Waitsburg
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 303 W. Second St. in Prescott
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 460 W. Humorist Road in Burbank
Paints, cleaners, motor oil, antifreeze, yard chemicals, fertilizers, batteries and pool chemicals can be dropped off. All containers should be secure, labeled and not leaking.
Large loads or questionable items may be rejected, and empty containers or containers larger than 5 gallons will not be accepted.
Explosives, asbestos, ammunition, biohazards, business or contractor waste, agricultural-grade pesticides and electronics also will not be accepted.
More information about disposal is available at the city’s Solid Waste website. Residents can contact coordinator Jay Yonkers with questions at 509-527-4591 or jyonkers@wallawallawa.gov.
The city offers free household hazardous waste disposal to all residents of Walla Walla County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.