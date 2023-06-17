The Hat Rock Fire — which began in Umatilla County and briefly crossed into Walla Walla County — was deemed 100% contained Saturday morning, June 17, by Oregon State Fire Marshal officials.
“Our crews have worked hard to build and maintain a perimeter around the fire area," Incident Commander Lance Lighty said in a news release.
No flare-ups have occurred since Thursday morning, according to the release.
The final acreage for Hat Rock Fire is 16,816 acres, officials said. At the height of fire, a total of 243 structures were threatened, including 65 residences, but no structures were damaged or lost. The Mt. Hebron Fire just northeast of Pendleton near Oregon Highway 11 is at 100% containment with a final acreage of 370 acres.
Mangement of both fires has been handed back to local authorities as of Saturday morning, according to the release.
“I want to thank the Umatilla County Fire District and all the firefighters for their hard work, the landowners and community members that rose to the occasion to protect their neighbors, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for their collaborative work, and the community for their support of the firefighters working long hours," OSFM Agency Administrator Travis Medema said in the release.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has lowered all evacuation orders except Juniper Canyon Road, which remained at Level 1 (be ready) Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.