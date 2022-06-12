The Washington Department of Commerce announced a $3.5 million grant program to help small communities reestablish festivals and events suspended the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In collaboration with the Washington Festivals and Events Association and ArtsWA, the program supports “legacy” events such as festivals, holiday celebrations, music events, street and arts fairs and cultural and heritage events that have taken place for five years or more.
The grant dollars are designated for communities with 100,000 people or less, qualifying Walla Walla for potential grant money from $5,000 to $35,000.
Award amounts are based on need and demonstrated losses.
Grant monies cover expenses associated with the infrastructure of events that include security, staging, fencing, lights and sound equipment.
It also covers staffing and labor costs.
An application portal is now open at CommerceGrants.com. The deadline is 5 p.m. July 1.
Email bruce@wfea.org or call 360-808-3204 for more information.
