Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN DURING THE DAY SUNDAY WILL CONTINUE TO CAUSE RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Wallowa County. In southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Another band of moderate to heavy showers is expected during the day Sunday. 1 to 1.5 inches are possible across the mountains, with 0.25 to 0.75 inches possible elsewhere. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&