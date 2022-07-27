The odds that the city of Walla Walla will be able to get funding to build an interchange at the intersection of Clinton Street and U.S. Highway 12 are “very, very, very, very low,” staff from the Washington State Department of Transportation told leaders this week.
If anything needs to be built there at all — and the Department of Transportation staff indicated the intersection already meets state standards for decades to come — the far simpler, cheaper and possibly more controversial option is a roundabout.
A number of Department of Transportation staff, including Todd Trepanier, administrator for the agency’s south central region, talked about the challenges with securing funding for such a project in a joint meeting Monday, July 25.
Agency staff were joined by the Walla Walla City Council, two county commissioners, commissioners from the Port of Walla Walla, and state Sen. Perry Dozier.
County and city officials have been looking at ways to improve the intersection of U.S. 12 with Clinton Street and, further to the east, Wilbur Avenue, for years.
Changes at Clinton Street in 2016 affected traffic movement when “candlestick delineators” were installed at the highway and Clinton intersection, intentionally restricting left-turn and street-through movement.
Traffic flow improved, except that the barriers to north-south travel have rerouted traffic in the peak hour to other locations.
In 2019, a report conducted by DKS Associates of Portland analyzed whether a partial cloverleaf interchange, a diamond interchange or a roundabout would do the most to improve traffic and lower accidents, and how much each option would cost.
The studies also considered whether an additional roundabout where the highway meets Wilber Avenue would be preferable to deceleration/acceleration lanes.
In the end, the report was clear: Roundabouts offered huge cost savings, and their impact on traffic and safety would largely either be comparable or superior to an interchange.
While a single interchange could cost up to $45 million, roundabouts at both intersections would cost anywhere from $11-21 million.
City officials initially supported the findings. However, Port and county officials supported an interchange, and the city of Walla Walla agreed to try until 2024 to secure federal and state funding for the interchange.
“After the five years, we would likely go back to the roundabout option,” said Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said in an interview.
Indeed, it has been difficult to find external support for an interchange: The city has pursued three separate federal grants and has been unsuccessful each time.
On Monday, Department of Transportation staff was doubtful that an interchange would ever receive grant funding.
The federal government has been increasingly scrutinizing about which projects it funds and usually only wants to offer money for projects that are highly needed, ready to go and have guaranteed matching funding from another source, staff said.
On the state side, WSDOT doesn’t have the kind of discretionary spending to make a match on a $45 million project, and the state legislature is unlikely to be more accommodating than Congress, said Todd Daley, head traffic engineer in the state's maintenance operations division.
“I don't think you would ever receive grant money for that,” Daley said.
There also isn't overwhelming evidence that either a roundabout or interchange is necessary, Daley added.
“I need to be honest that, in the grand scheme of the state, there are a lot of intersections that have a larger crash issue than we're seeing at Clinton and Wilbur,” he said.
Without any intervention, the Clinton Street intersection is projected to meet state standards for decades to come, based on data from the Metropolitan Planning Organization in Walla Walla that estimated expected trips based on projected development.
While the Wilbur Avenue intersection will start failing state standards in the next 20 years, those issues would be better served by a roundabout than by deceleration/acceleration lanes, Daley said.
Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner asked what further data the state needed to prove that a major infrastructure improvement warranted state funds, to which Trepanier stated the major indicator would be accidents.
"I don't like it when individuals say, 'So you're telling me so many people have to be killed before I get whatever it is that I want?'" Trepanier said.
"With that said, when you're talking about data at an intersection, a lot of times you are talking about very severe, high-cost accidents that you could point to and say these accidents are occurring at this intersection and are occurring at a frequency that indicates the intersection itself is causing that to occur."
State Sen. Perry Dozier showed frustration at the suggestion that there weren’t currently enough accidents in the area to justify an interchange, noting the development taking place in that area and growing traffic from nearby neighborhoods.
“If you're waiting for accident counts, then they're eventually going to get there,” Dozier said.
But the state does not have sufficient funding to address every project based on the possibility of future needs, Trepanier said. And what accidents haven’t been addressed by the low-cost improvement of adding tubular markers would be best addressed by a roundabout, the state staff concluded.
Even if crashes increased and the cost-benefit ratio of the interchange went up, the cost-benefit ratio of the roundabout would likely increase more at the same time, Daley said.
Trepanier acknowledged that roundabouts can be a divisive infrastructure improvement, with some members of the public wanting nothing to do with them.
But they are “relatively cost effective compared to interchanges or other alternatives similar to that,” he said.
“We're trying to improve as many places in as many locations as we can,” he said. “And, unfortunately, if we put interchanges where everybody would like to have one, a lot of people would get left out of getting any solution or improvement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.