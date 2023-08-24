A series of workshops planned in College Place aim to help rural leaders connect with government, build coalitions and hone their messages.
“We always say that rural communities are run on volunteers,” said Jennifer Groth, director of policy and partnerships for Rural Development Initiatives. “There’s a lot of volunteer support that’s required to make a community vibrant.”
Often, those same communities are chronically under-resourced, and leaders need expertise and other support to reach their goals, Groth said.
Enter the organization’s Rural Civic Engagement Project, an effort to do just that.
“We try to provide training and information to help people that are rural leaders build skills so that they can implement the vision of their community that they seek,” Groth said.
Session breakdown
The curriculum, developed by RDI in partnership with Sherwood Trust, focuses on three areas: learning the landscape of local government, coalition building, and being a good communicator.
Those three topics will be covered in four Rural Civic Engagement Project sessions, held weekly beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. in College Place and Walla Walla. The sessions are free to attend, but participants must register online in advance.
“The comment I most frequently get is, ‘I didn't know that I needed this, but I did,’” Groth said. “They may come in with a certain cause or something they want to fight for, and we have them leave with the ability to create consensus and the ability to work with others.”
She said participants also appreciate the chance to connect with guest speakers from their own community.
College Place Mayor Norma Hernandez, state Sen. Perry Dozier, Nancy Riggle with Common Roots Housing Trust, Nadine Stecklein with Color our Community on Awareness (COCOA), and Union-Bulletin editor Tony Balandran are some of the panelists participating at the upcoming sessions, Groth said.
“I think that the connections that are made as part of these sessions, to me, are one of the most valuable things that happen,” Groth said.
Each session will be at a different location so people have the chance to visit places where elected officials have their meetings, Groth said.
“(The idea is) that people know that this is where those locations are and it demystifies them,” she said. “It perhaps makes them less intimidated to go to this building and attend the meeting.”
About RDI
RDI is an organization based in Coburg, Oregon, that supports economic and leadership development and offers public policy education and training in civic engagement, funding opportunities and more in rural areas throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“It started out as an economic development organization, but quickly morphed into a community development organization when we realized that you can't do economic development unless you make sure that the community is well connected and builds skills,” Groth said.
More information, including event registration, is available at rdiinc.org.
