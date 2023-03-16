The Columbia County Board of Commissioners appointed Will Hutchens auditor of the county after interviewing him in a public meeting Wednesday, March 15.
The appointment comes as the county was nearing its deadline to fill the position, which has been vacant since Aug. 31, 2022, when former auditor Anne Higgins resigned, according to a resolution appointing an acting auditor in her place.
Chief operations deputy Cathy Abel served as acting auditor until the Columbia County Republican Central Committee could nominate a replacement to complete the 2022 term. The committee nominated deputy auditor Jann Manwell, who served as acting auditor beginning Oct. 17, 2022.
Higgins, who was on the 2022 election ballot and won despite resigning, re-resigned Jan. 17. The county then had 60 days — until Saturday, March 18 — to fill the position.
Hutchens will start as auditor Monday, March 20, and serve through 2023 unless elected to the position in the next general election.
The Columbia County auditor is responsible for overseeing elections and producing the county budget and financial reports for each department. The auditor’s office also has a role in auditing, recordkeeping and processing licenses and titles.
The appointment
Hutchens does not have experience as an auditor or in county government. He said in his interview that he views the role as a new challenge and opportunity to learn something new.
Hutchens was raised in Columbia County. He has a bachelor’s degree in crop science and agronomy from Washington State University and a master’s degree in international management from Portland State University.
He said he has worked as a basketball coach at Dayton High School, a firefighter and a financial bookkeeper for his family’s farm near Dayton in recent years.
“I always wanted an opportunity to give back,” Hutchens said about the chance to take on the auditor role.
Hutchens, who has an interest in finances, was encouraged to apply for the auditor position by Commissioner Ryan Rundell, who acknowledged in the public meeting that the two are friends.
In an email, Rundell said that though Hutchens lacks experience, he is capable and intelligent.
“The learning curve will be steep, but we are confident that he will learn quickly, and with support of county leaders, will become a great addition to the county,” Rundell said.
Rundell said Hutchens was the only applicant, though the job opening was posted to the county website, Indeed, LinkedIn and the Washington State Association of Counties website, as well as in the local paper.
He said the county reached out to local colleges and universities to post the opening to students or former students who would be willing to move to Columbia County and contacted the Washington State Association of Auditors, but the moves didn’t yield any other applicants.
The Board of Commissioners, made up of Rundell, Marty Hall and Jack Miller, unanimously approved Hutchens' appointment.
