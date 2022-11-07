Rivals agree that politics in rural Columbia County have become increasingly toxic, and part of that bitter debate is over which side to blame.
For the Columbia County Conservatives, formed in the wake of the 2020 election, it is their opponents who have caused the division with attacks on their character.
Those opponents call the CCC “Hitler reincarnated,” they said at a recent meeting, a perception its members say is vile and unfounded but which has caused neighbors and former friends to disassociate from them.
“I mean, I understand. If someone’s screaming ‘You’re a Nazi,’ people are going to go: ‘Did you hear that? They’re Nazis,’” founder and County Commissioner Chuck Amerein lamented in a recent meeting. “So that’s how it works out.”
Opponents of CCC, many of whom declined to be quoted for this story out of fear of reprisal, have called the group obstructionists and far-right extremists whose members have verbally attacked officials and other residents, calling them RINOs (or Republicans In Name Only), Marxists, and in some cases, pedophiles.
An even newer political action committee has been formed to counter CCC: Neighbors United for Progress.
“The social and political landscape of our community has changed over the last few years,” NUP states on its website. “Personal attacks, divisiveness and extremism endanger the spirit of cooperation and unity that has been the cornerstone of our success when so many rural communities struggle.”
The war in Columbia County has been waged with shouting matches at local school board meetings and letters to the editor in the Dayton Chronicle and The (Waitsburg) Times, local weekly newspapers.
The rift in the community does not neatly track partisan lines. Elections in Washington’s second least-populous county trend reliably Republican — Donald Trump received 70% of the vote in 2020 —though some moderate Democrats hold public office in Dayton.
While a number of NUP’s members are Democrats, the group purports to be multi-partisan and is supported by some local Republicans. Their sole endorsement in the 2022 election is Jack Miller, Amerein’s Republican opponent.
Rather than partisan battle lines, the fight has been over cultural wedge issues, the influence local government should have in resident’s lives, and the tenor of those debates.
Origins of the CCC
The Columbia County Conservatives were founded last year by Amerein, a former Green Beret from Montana who moved to Dayton after working as a private security contractor in Iraq from 2003-2007.
Amerein’s first foray into local politics came in 2010 with a failed bid against then-County Commissioner Chuck Reeves. A carpenter at the time, Amerein said he ran in that election after a frustrating interaction with a local building official.
“I was like, ‘This is not the way that a citizen’s interaction should be with the bureaucracy,’” he said. “They are public servants, and I followed the trail up, who does he answer to, and they answer to commissioners.”
“And it was like, well, if I want to see this improved upon, then I’m going to have to try and become the commissioner.”
Reeves, who was a declared Republican during his tenure but sharply criticizes the direction of the party under Trump and now calls himself an independent, described that election as relatively tame.
“‘Preserve our way of life’ was one ad, with he and his wife lifting jars they had preserved,” Reeves recalled.
“(Amerein’s) kind of become a little more visible and thorny within the last four years,” Reeves said. “Now it’s been raised as, there’s a threat to our — who ‘our’ is is not always clearly defined — way of life.”
In 2018, Amerein ran again for county commissioner as a Republican and won by a big margin against Democratic Dayton City Council member Dain Dysoe.
The formation of the Columbia County Conservatives, operating independently from the local and state Republican Party, was prompted by both local and national politics, Amerein said.
He pointed to the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection and what he believes were a lack of consequences from the state GOP for the two Washington Representatives who joined that effort.
Some locals were also spurred to get involved with the group by COVID-19 mandates and false allegations of fraud in the 2020 election.
“After what had happened with the elections, people were very upset,” Amerein said. “Whatever your take on it is, people felt they’d been gypped to a certain degree and perhaps lied to.”
There were also local issues that breathed life into the group.
A proposed trail along a railroad between Dayton and nearby Waitsburg was a source of significant controversy, and though not all opponents would become affiliated with CCC — Reeves called it a boondoggle — that project provided impetus for the group’s creation.
Residents who would later become members of CCC claimed the Touchet Valley Trail was a misuse of taxpayer dollars, would infringe on neighboring property rights and attract homeless campers. Dayton’s Paula Murdock compared the proposal to a similarly controversial trail in Yamhill County, Oregon, which became a driving force in that area’s local politics.
The founding of CCC was also inspired by the newly created Common Sense Conservatives in neighboring Walla Walla County, Amerein said, which had itself been galvanized by grievances with COVID-19 mandates and controversial books in school libraries.
“I attended one of their meetings, realized that this is one way to go about doing it, there’s a lot of emotion out there, people feeling that there needs to be more done and maybe they’re willing to step up,” Amerein said.
He contacted Seth Murdock, a pesticide spray applicator and current chair of CCC, and asked to host the new group’s meetings in Murdock’s hangar. Only a handful of people attended that first meeting, but it has grown since, they said.
Unlike Walla Walla’s Common Sense Conservatives, the CCC registered as a political action committee with the state’s Public Disclosure Commission and has raised more than $5,000 this year to spend on the elections. It raised roughly twice as much as it did in 2021, when there was a much larger slate of affiliated candidates.
Also unlike the CSC, the CCC’s preferred candidates won their elections.
In Walla Walla County, Common Sense Conservative-affiliated candidates ran for school board, council seats in local cities, and the mayor of College Place, but Walla Walla City Council member Brian Casey was the only backed-candidate who won.
It was the opposite story in Columbia County. Among the seven local candidates endorsed by CCC in 2021, all but one were successful, gaining them seats on the Dayton City Council, Dayton School Board and a 2-1 majority on the Port of Columbia board of commissioners.
A new day in Dayton
The Columbia County Conservatives meet most Thursdays in Annie’s Attic & Café, nestled in a historic building in downtown Dayton.
A can of Olympia beer sits above the front door of the diner/antique shop, which opened Christmas Eve last year and is owned by CCC member and newly elected City Council member Laura Aukerman and her husband.
The space serves homestyle food like tater tot casserole and is filled with knick-knacks: ceramic roosters, collector plates, oversized utensils. During their meeting last Thursday, about 15 members gathered around a barrel-mounted table.
Before discussing last-minute, get-out-the-vote efforts and local politics, they started with the Pledge of Allegiance and said a prayer asking God to intervene in the coming elections.
“I ask you to rise up your leaders, who seek to honor you as they govern,” a member said. “And I ask you to bring the people of our nation to a place of humility and submission to your Lordship.”
They also recited their statement of purpose, which rejects that “the United States is somehow inherently evil and should be dismantled and its founding principles abandoned.”
The organization’s members have had a busy year, especially with the new CCC majority on the Port of Columbia’s three-person board — Commissioners Seth Bryan and Johnny Watts.
In March, Watts and Bryan stalled efforts to lease Port property to the local hospital district, which had planned to build a child care facility run by a local branch of the YWCA. In a speech, Bryan stated that children should be raised by parents and family units.
Amerein, Murdock and others argued, among other things, that the Port should not be involved in child care and wrote letters to Port officials claiming the facility would be used by the YWCA and state to indoctrinate children.
“I am sure that with the millions of dollars that leftist oligarchs donate each year to ‘worthy’ causes, they can find a little to send to their puppets in rural Washington to create youth indoctrination centers,” Amerein wrote. “Leave my tax dollars out of it.”
Then the Port, which owns the rail line along which the controversial Touchet Valley Trail had been proposed, pulled the emergency brakes on the project in April.
Before winning his election and taking a seat on the agency’s governing board, Bryan had called on social media for the Port to be defunded and to tear down the Blue Mountain Station, a site owned by the Port that houses artisan food producers, a commercial kitchen and a co-op market.
In Thursday’s CCC meeting, however, he suggested he had never meant the latter statement.
“People think I’m going to close all of the businesses (at the Blue Mountain Station), but that’s never been my intention,” Bryan said. “I think you get retail out of there, get that back downtown where it belongs.”
Current and former commercial tenants at the facility declined to comment on the record for this story.
Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson, who has served in that role since 2007, has come under fire from Bryan and other CCC members, in large part because of her role with the Touchet Valley Trail. The Port took the lead in that project after it was identified as a top priority by the county in 2015.
Though she declined to name any particular people or group, Dickinson said the toxic political environment has made economic development more difficult.
“People and businesses that have concerns about Dayton now are afraid to speak up because of what they’ve seen happen to people who do,” Dickinson said, though she declined to name any particular people or group.
“If you speak out, you become the target. The demonization of people instead of the discussion of ideas has become the norm here, and it is a turnoff to people and businesses that may want to locate here.”
‘Pornography being peddled to kids’
In addition to targeting local government, CCC members have also focused their ire at a number of books in the children’s section of the local public library.
There have been requests for 11 books to be removed from the library, all of which deal with issues of gender identity, sexual identity or anti-racism, said Director of Library Services Todd Vandenbark.
Vandenbark, who worked as an academic librarian for five years at Wartburg College in Iowa before being hired to his current role in early 2021, said the furor over books is recent.
The library purchased a number of LGBTQ+ titles in July, following Pride Month, to fill a gap in its collection, Vandenbark said. By August, he started to see the backlash, with complaints during a library board meeting calling a number of the LGBTQ+ books pornographic and the anti-racist books harmful to white children.
Things got nastier online, primarily on a Facebook page managed by Bryan, “Dayton, Wa Uncensored,” where Vandenbark was called a pedophile, a groomer and demonic.
“I even filed a police report after people said we should be in prison or pushing up daisies,” he said.
“I’ve never had a death threat before. It’s frightening. So I’ve chosen not to look at any of the dialogue on Facebook anymore, just simply because it saps my energy to do my job well.”
Amerein said Thursday that he had never heard anyone actually call Vandenbark a pedophile. However, CCC members and affiliates were among those adding to the comments, including Murdock’s wife, Paula, and Bryan’s wife, Melissa, who is the group’s treasurer.
In response to an August Facebook post calling the books “borderline child abuse via grooming for kids to read this,” Paula Murdock replied: “Right? Some think it is.”
Melissa Bryan has been more explicit. Commenting directly on an August post by the library district, she wrote: “SEXUAL GROOMING is what your staff choose to supply to our beloved children!” As recently as three days ago, she had also referred to the NUP as the “Neighbors United for Pedophilia.”
Amerein, Murdock and other CCC members said they are opposed to the books. They refrained from directly saying that including them in the library was child grooming.
“I do think it is a version of pornography being peddled to kids, so couch that however you want in language,” Seth Murdock said. “I’m not calling anybody a pedophile or a groomer or any of that stuff.”
“I think individual members have done what they feel is right,” Amerein added. “But the CCC has no official position on it.”
As of publication, the challenged books remain in the library.
What’s next?
Beyond its statement of purpose and some general ideological positions, CCC claims few official, specific, policy positions, Amerein said.
While many members have rejected the COVID-19 vaccine and masking, they also vigorously object to being characterized as an anti-vax or anti-mask group, saying it is up to individual members to decide.
“I think that masks, worn in the way they’ve become socially acceptable, are little more than an annoying, unhealthy placebo and an act of obeisance and encouragement to arbitrary power,” Murdock wrote in a letter to the editor published in The (Waitsburg) Times.
“I think that the vaccine is a high pair in the hand of your opponent — your play is determined by what’s in your hand. I think that blue hair on a pretty girl is somehow sadder than some of the better-done war movies, and I think that bike helmets are probably more dangerous for kids than cigarettes.
“But all those things are just personal opinions ...”
The group does broadly express grievances with the size and influence of government, which Amerein said has been slowly taking away the freedoms of Americans.
Some in the community, who asked to speak anonymously, have expressed concerns about how the CCC will address those grievances. They point to a February presentation to the county by the fringe Christian Nationalist group Tactical Civics, who said they were invited to speak by a county commissioner.
When the Virginia-based group first published its website in 2018, it mostly railed against “illegals and anti-Americans,” while calling for an originalist interpretation of the Constitution and radically weakening the federal government. It called for establishing chapters in every county in America, and by late 2020 listed chapters in Adams, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston and Walla Walla counties.
After the 2020 election, however, the group began to espouse more and more fringe conspiracy theories, including that the 2020 election was stolen, but also that both 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic were planned hoaxes.
Tactical Civics also began to call for adopting county-level ordinances establishing grand juries to report crimes and militias so that “violating the Constitution will no longer be a crime that every public servant gets away with.”
Amerein said he didn’t know much about the group and hadn’t attended the presentation, but acknowledged that he was the commissioner who invited the group to speak.
Members of the CCC express concerns that the 2020 election was illegitimate, that the Washington state Republican Party failed to properly punish those who voted to impeach Trump, and that elected leaders at the county level need to push for changes.
Amerein said he hopes his goals can be achieved through electoral politics and warns of the alternative.
“If you go back to the Constitution, it says, you know, you have a right to deal with the government through this process, but failing that, it gets a whole lot uglier,” he said, pointing to his experience in Iraq and in the Balkans. “Having seen the ugly side of it, I’d rather we did the electoral process.”
“I do worry about that, but we’re not the ones who’re going to instigate it.”
He expressed frustration at the portrayal that right-wing politics encourages violence. He pointed to the man accused of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and also to the man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, saying both show political violence from the left.
“Let’s see, a nudist, drug addicted, I think an illegal immigrant too, tried to attack the Speaker of the House’s husband with a hammer at 2:30 in the morning, and somehow they’re trying to tie that to people like myself as though he and I have some affinity,” Amerein said.
“Every time there’s a shooting or something like that, everybody goes, ‘Oh, it was right-wing extremism,’ until it turns out to be a cross-dressing person of color, and then it’s like, ‘Oh, memory hole that, we’re on to the next one.’”
