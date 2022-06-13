Forgot 50 cents for the bus? For the next three years, that won’t be a problem for most riders of Valley Transit.
Until the end of 2025, riders under the age of 18 will not be required to pay a fare for any Valley Transit services. Riders older than 18 will only have to pay fares for Job Access and Vanpool services, but all other modes of public transit will also be fare-free.
The Valley Transit board of directors had already approved a zero-fare summer promotion, which was set to run through Sept. 5, but thanks to a substantial grant from Washington state, most services will continue to be fare free until 2026.
“With the funding provided through this program, extending the benefits of zero-fare transportation is the most efficient and equitably way to reduce barriers and provide the local community with access to lifeline services and social determinate of health locations,” said Angie Peters, Valley Transit general manager, in a release.
“The potential increase in ridership is an added benefit.”
The Washington legislature’s recently enacted Move Ahead Washington transportation package is providing over $3 billion in funding for the public transit industry, with $1.45 billion directed to a new program called Transit Support Grants, according to a release.
Those funds are available to transit agencies that adopt a zero-fare policy for all riders 18 and under and that maintain the current level of sales tax collection authority in the community.
But the money Valley Transit will receive through the program — an estimated $184,000 before the end of the current biennium and roughly $496,000 in future biennia — is sufficient to cover all riders of most forms of public transit, according to the announcement.
Before the onset of the pandemic, Valley Transit collected around $160,000 per year in fares, which has dropped to around $57,000 per year since the pandemic began. Not only are the grant funds more substantial than current fare revenue for the entire system, but they will leave the agency in a net positive revenue position.
While researching the most effective changes in fare structure, Valley Transit used the Washington Tracking Network Map to collect data on environmental health disparities and socioeconomic factors within the community, according to the release.
Of the nine census tracts in the Valley Transit service area, seven reportedly experience significant barriers.
Due to this, and historical data indicating the economic position of the majority of passengers, the agency determined the most equitable change would be to expand the zero-fare program to the ridership at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.