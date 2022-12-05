Behind Clara Cruz’s shy smile, it was not hard to read the delight in the youngster’s eyes last Thursday evening.
Clara, 7, had unfurled her hand to reveal a shiny blue football ornament she had previously painted at the city of Walla Walla’s Pottery Painting Studio.
On this night, the official reopening of the studio, Clara had stopped by with dad Carlos Cruz to retrieve her artwork, including a pastel candy dish now dressed in bubble wrap.
Clara and Carlos have been painting pottery "for years," Carlos said.
“It’s wholesome fun and, for me, it’s getting more time with Clara to strengthen that bond.”
The studio, part of the city’s Parks and Recreation department, celebrated its reopening last week as a way to announce the new location at the Walla Walla Senior Center.
First established as a city program about 14 years ago, the studio was long located in the basement of the Carnegie Arts Center on Palouse Street.
That building — beautiful, grand and more than a century old — was not well suited to house an art studio used by the public, city officials eventually decided.
Access to the basement studio was non-existent for people with limited mobility and parking was problematic, said Andy Coleman, director of Parks and Recreation.
That space, with its covered windows, could feel closed in and dark, said Angela Potts, recreation supervisor for the department.
Board members at the senior center, however, offered to provide not only a brightly lit room with a separate, outdoor access, but to create a separate and safe room for the large kiln used to fire customers’ pieces.
A grant from Sherwood Trust helped bring the plan to fruition, and the move took place over the summer. The Pottery Painting Studio had a soft opening in October.
It makes a great addition to the existing programs in the building and helps bring in people of all ages, said Brian Berry, executive director of the senior center.
It’s called "intergenerational use" and it’s a good thing for everyone, bringing young, old and in the middle people together in a common activity, Berry said.
The concept was well represented on opening night as Ilaria, 5, and her younger sister, Catherine, 3, painted ceramic toucans in colors not usually found on the exotic birds.
It’s their first time trying out pottery painting, mom Brigid Johns said.
With the newly established location placing the studio in the Johns family neighborhood, it seemed like a great time to introduce her children to the concept, Johns said.
“They’ve painted on paper, but this is their first time painting a thing. It’s special for a kid to envision something and then get to make it.”
That’s exactly what Potts loves to hear, as does Dana Froom, the pottery painting studio’s manager.
“This is for the community,” Potts said, noting it allows her department to reach people who aren’t looking for sports or an exercise program to join.
While those are more the typical Parks & Rec offerings in every city — and there are plenty through the city of Walla Walla — this outlet feeds a different need, she said.
"This is the enrichment side. And you don’t have to be an artist to come in and enjoy yourself."
Froom, though, is the department’s secret weapon, Potts said, smiling.
"Dana is so good at helping people feel comfortable."
Froom, who also works at the public library and is an artist in her own right, oversees the pottery painting studio Thursday through Sunday.
"Dana," Potts said, "is a nonjudgmental creative who encourages others to show off their artistic ability in a supportive environment. She is easy to talk with and ask advice of, as she always gives genuine, helpful and has kind responses."
Froom shrugs off such praise but she is ever the ambassador on this day. Here, she checked on the youngest painters. There, she unloaded the kiln so a customer could take a ceramic masterpiece home.
She loves that the pottery studio’s products vary widely in price, so the fun is accessible to all, Froom said.
“There are lots of things under $10, so a kid can come in and pay for their own things.”
And there are those who use the studio as much for socializing as creating, she said.
"Some people have come in on what looks like their first date. It’s a great way to get to know each other and make something to take home."
Sandra Wade, who was hauling home a number of kiln-fired pieces she had done, can attest to the draw. After a friend had been urging her to paint pottery at the studio for more than 10 years, Wade caved in fall 2021.
Now, she said, "I’m addicted. I’m here the four days a week they are open."
