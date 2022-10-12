As of Tuesday, the city of Walla Walla has no city manager.
Nabiel Shawa, who served as the city’s top executive since 2009, served his last day in that role Monday. Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain has assumed the duties of interim city manager until the city chooses who will fill that role later this year.
Walla Walla has a council-manager system of city government — a hired city manager takes on most of the executive roles typically thought of as the domain of the mayor, while the mayor is a partially ceremonial position that is otherwise a full voting member of the city council.
However, Chamberlain has not been formally been named interim city manager, which would have required Council action. No such action was taken Wednesday, nor during the most recent City Council meeting on Sept. 28. Chamberlain is a candidate to become the next city manager.
In response to questions about that decision from the Union-Bulletin, Chamberlain and Council members deferred to Mayor Tom Scribner, who could not be immediately reached for comment.
Council members ended the Sept. 28 meeting by thanking Shawa for his years of service to the city and wishing him the best in retirement. Shawa has previously announced he intends to stay in Walla Walla with his family.
Shawa also spoke at that meeting, reflecting on his tenure serving with the Walla Walla City Council past and present. He also gave frank advice to the council on how to lead the city into the future, balancing the desire to have world-class services and attractions while also considering the impacts of the city’s decisions on all of its residents, including those with the least.
“This is really difficult,” he said. “And I don’t have all of the answers for all of this, from that perspective.”
In late July, the City Council contracted with a hiring firm to seek candidates to replace Shawa. However, a new city manager is not expected to be selected until the end of this year, at the soonest.
The city of Walla Walla had expected to keep Shawa on the job until February 2023, but in September he made a surprise announcement that he would leave four months early, on Oct. 10.
The council is tasked with narrowing the list of candidates selected by the hiring firm to a short list of four or five finalists by mid-November. Those finalists will travel to the city in mid-December to meet with the council, city staff and the public.
