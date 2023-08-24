Calls to the city of Walla Walla about billing and water charges have dropped since early August, when some customers received water bills with unexpectedly high charges, Finance Director Jean Teasdale said in an interview.
In looking at accounts for customers who called in with concerns, the city finance team found that the increases were primarily because of the longer billing cycle, with some using more water irrigating their lawns in higher temperatures, city spokesperson Brenden Koch said in an email.
Teasdale said the length of the billing cycle, rainfall and temperature play a big part in determining water consumption. The billing cycle for July was seven to 13 days longer depending on the meter read date, thanks to the calendar and the Juneteenth holiday the previous month, she said.
“In this particular case, it ended up being two weeks longer rather than just one week, which is more normal, but it only happens a few times,” she said. “When it happens in the summertime, because it's hot and people are irrigating their lawns, that's what causes the big spike — it's a week (or two) longer during hot weather conditions.”
As of Wednesday, Aug. 23, about 179 people had signed a change.org petition asking the city to look into the high charges further. The petition was started Aug. 11 by Walla Walla resident Danni Schack, who did not respond to a message on Facebook asking for comment.
The petition incorrectly states that the high charges coincide with the introduction of a new water system.
The city has not installed a new water meter reading system, Koch said in an email.
Teasdale said a new billing system is being tested but is not yet in use, so it would not have had an impact on the bills customers received.
Financial help
For residents concerned about paying the charges, Teasdale said the city offers payment plans to residents on a case-by-case basis.
The program can be burdensome because residents must pay their current bill and a portion of the outstanding charges each cycle, she said.
She recommended customers reach out to the Blue Mountain Action Council or Salvation Army for help.
BMAC offers a 20% utility bill discount to low-income residents in the city who qualify. Emergency rental assistance is also sometimes available through the Salvation Army.
Sylvia Schaeffer, who directs the energy assistance program, said BMAC has not seen an uptick in assistance requests in Walla Walla since the recent bills went out.
Residents who need assistance can reach her at 509-529-4980.
Billing cycles
Teasdale said there are a few more longer billing cycles this year, though the dates and lengths vary. She said customers can call 509-527-4423 or email ub@wallawallawa.gov to ask about upcoming bills and payment processing.
The finance team will also have representatives at remaining community parties hosted by the city, including one on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Fort Walla Walla Park, and billing cycle information will be available.
