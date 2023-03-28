Walla Walla residents can comment on the use of Community Development Block Grant funds in the city in 2022 and give input on the estimated $2 million that will be used during the next five years.
CDBG funds are federal funds used to support housing and economic development projects for low-to-moderate-income households and neighborhoods.
The $553,391 spent in Walla Walla in 2022 went toward public services for residents, infrastructure projects, housing development, business support and ongoing pandemic-related programs, according to the annual performance evaluation.
About 50% of the funds were used for projects and households in the designated Neighborhood Revitalization Strategic Area with the remaining 50% used throughout the city.
The public service programs supported legal services for 274 people, adult literacy for seven and financial literacy for 15.
A separate project improved a parking lot and extended a sidewalk near Jefferson Park, improving access and safety for the Walla Walla Senior Center and others visiting the park and playground, the review said. This project was in the program focus area.
When it came to housing, the 2022 program included six rental unit rehabilitation projects that are expected to be completed in 2023. The Home Repair Loans project, which offers income-qualified households funds to make repairs, also continued in 2022, with one project completed and three started.
A program for businesses offered training, support and grants to eight small businesses, according to the review. Five of those businesses were in the program focus area and two were child care facilities.
Rent, utility and mortgage support was also continued for households affected by the pandemic. The Blue Mountain Action Council partnered with the city for that program.
Of the 638 total households assisted by the program, 367, or 57.5%, were Hispanic. The total included 620 white households, four Black households, five Asian households, seven Native American households and two Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander households.
Comments
Comments on the 2022 performance review, accepted through April 10, may be emailed to Lydia Caudill at lcaudill@wallawallawa.gov.
For comments about future funding plans included in the 2024-2028 Consolidated Plan, residents can share input in online surveys specific to homelessness needs and priorities, public services and public facilities and infrastructure.
The surveys, available at bit.ly/UB-CDBGsurveys, are open through Friday, March 31.
A public meeting planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, is another opportunity to comment.
Residents can provide feedback about the 2022 performance review and 2024-2028 plan at the meeting at City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave.
