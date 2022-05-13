The city of Walla Walla will not pursue a policy banning offensive tattoos for city employees.
The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday, May 11, not to ask staff to draft an offensive tattoo ban, citing complex First Amendment case law, satisfaction with existing rules on tattoos and confidence in the pre-employment screening process.
The debate, which began nearly two years ago, was recently reinvigorated by three local residents demanding that a possible ban on offensive tattoos be debated publicly.
The debate was first sparked mid-2020 over the controversial tattoo of Walla Walla Police Officer Nat Small, which some believed was a Nazi “SS” symbol, a claim Small has categorically denied.
Immediately in the wake of this controversy, some pushed for the city to adopt a ban on offensive tattoos. However, after closed-door legal consultation from city attorney Tim Donaldson at that time, city officials said they would not consider such a policy.
Three residents — Timothy Kaufman-Osborn, former city Mayor Barbara Clark and Whitman College professor Jack Jackson — argued that the city had violated transparency laws by deliberating behind closed doors before deciding not to pursue a ban. Because the city declined to release a legal memo drafted by Donaldson that explained his legal rationale to council members, the trio also argued the city violated public records laws.
While they advocated for a “narrowly tailored ban” and disputed that such a policy would violate freedom of speech provisions, the trio confronted city officials not over the decision they made, but over the process by which the council made its earlier decision.
Unless the council openly debated the policy and released the Donaldson memo, the three residents threatened to sue the city.
Public debate
Under pressure, the City Council chose to debate the ban publicly.
During an April 11 work session of the council, Donaldson gave a presentation that explained the legal rationale in his earlier memo to city leaders. Though Donaldson declined to release the memo itself, arguing it contained confidential interviews with city employees, city officials hoped the presentation would meet the spirit of the demands of Clark and her fellows.
During a dense, hour-long presentation, Donaldson pointed to myriad past court decisions regarding the First Amendment, restrictions that public employers may place on their employees’ speech and the legal hurdles the city would have to surpass to argue that such restrictions are constitutional.
Donaldson’s full presentation, as well as the presentations of the three local activists who pressured the city to revisit the tattoo-policy issue, can be found at vimeo.com/686058515.
The city attorney concluded that Walla Walla’s current policies were sufficient, which require city employees to cover potentially offensive tattoos — which, in effect, has meant all tattoos — and require pre-employment screening.
Before a new officer is hired, that person is required to undergo evaluation by a psychologist, take polygraph tests and pass other background checks. The candidate must also fill out a statement saying they do not have any tattoos that could reflect poorly on law enforcement, such as racist or gang-related symbols.
Former Police Chief Scott Bieber previously indicated it would be “impossible” for an officer with a true hate symbol to be hired, Donaldson said during the April 11 work session.
In a May 4 letter to the City Council, the three residents again asked city leaders to formally vote on whether to move forward with a tattoo policy. The trio also requested the city release Donaldson’s original memo, stating that the city was legally required to release it, even if confidential portions needed to be redacted.
Final meeting
On May 11, Clark, Jackson and Kaufman-Osborn met with council members for a final debate regarding both a possible tattoo ban and also how the city had conducted itself previously.
While statements from Jackson and Kaufman-Osborn largely focused on where they felt the city had broken transparency rules, Clark spent some time arguing in favor of the city adopting a ban on offensive tattoos for city employees.
Clark pointed to the events of 2020 after Small’s tattoo was revealed to the public, including demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, a series of special town hall meetings meant to regain community trust and the threat of a lawsuit. She argued that some members of marginalized communities were worried or angry that the city “thought it was alright for its employees to wear tattoos with threatening messages.”
Clark made efforts to separate her criticism of the tattoo policies from Small himself, praising his decision to modify his tattoo after public backlash.
“I hope the council will be inspired by Small’s courage, his honesty and his leadership,” Clark said.
During public comments, Evan Heisman, speaking on behalf of Walla Walla synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, echoed calls for the city to adopt a tattoo policy. However, he also made pointed comments about the police department’s response to the controversy in 2020.
Heisman said members of the synagogue lost some degree of trust in the police department due to the belief that an officer had a Nazi tattoo. While the congregation had not originally pushed for an offensive-tattoo ban, instead calling for local police reforms, Heisman said those reforms had not materialized.
Heisman added that in 2020, he called the department to raise concerns about Small’s tattoo, and alleged an officer yelled at him over the phone and said the department would hire someone with a Swastika tattoo if they passed the pre-employment screening process.
“This makes me really reluctant to trust the Walla Walla Police Department to protect us in an era with white supremacist terrorism on the rise and infiltration of law enforcement by white supremacist groups,” he told council members.
In an email, Walla Walla Police Department spokesman Gunner Fulmer cast doubt on Heisman’s accusation, questioning why Heisman didn’t follow up with a formal complaint to the department.
“Unless he can provide some more factual details about that phone conversation, I would lean toward the fact, that was not actually said,” Fulmer wrote. “Knowing the officers in my department and how they act day to day, I find it extremely hard to believe that a comment of that nature was stated to him.”
During the May 11 meeting, Walla Walla’s new police chief, Chris Buttice, was asked directly whether an officer with a swastika tattoo could be hired. He categorically stated “no,” pointing again to what he called a robust screening process for potential hires.
Previously, Donaldson appeared to suggest that a person with a swastika tattoo could be hired if they did not intend it as a hate symbol, saying that it was impossible to look at a symbol and know whether it’s offensive. But he and Buttice argued that anyone who believed their tattoo was a hate symbol — which was not the case for Small, they said — would be filtered out by the pre-employment screening process.
Current policies and screening practices were both sufficient, Donaldson argued, and all that were allowable by law. Small’s tattoo came to light due to pictures that circulated around social media, not because he had violated the department’s rule to cover up tattoos while on duty, Fulmer noted in an email.
Council member Susan Nakonieczny also questioned Heisman’s statement that local police reforms hadn’t occurred, pointing to statewide police reforms that “are making all of us less safe.”
No ban, no memo
Prior to their vote, council members indicated they were satisfied with Donaldson’s interpretation of First Amendment case law and also believed current policies were sufficient.
“I do believe that our police department policies represent the best practices of policing in Washington state,” said Deputy Mayor Steve Moss during the May 11 meeting.
Council member Ted Koehler added that, while he had originally hoped to be able to tighten the city’s tattoo policies, he had been swayed by Donaldson’s legal arguments.
However, some council members also expressed support for the efforts of the three residents to have the debate out in the open.
“I think you've given us the opportunity to do this in public, which is, I think, a great service to the community,” said Council member Gustavo Reyna.
Council member Rick Eskil went further, saying he believed the city had violated transparency laws when it decided against a ban behind closed doors. While he believed that Donaldson’s memo was originally protected against disclosure, he said he believed the council had waived that protection by citing the memo as the basis for their decision not to move forward with a ban.
After the City Council voted unanimously not to pursue a tattoo ban, another vote was held on whether to release Donaldson’s original memo with redactions. Eskil, a former longtime U-B opinion page editor, was the sole vote in favor of releasing the memo.
In a brief interview Friday, May 13, Clark said she believed the group’s concerns about public deliberations had been satisfied. However, she added, the group is still deciding whether to pursue legal action to force the city to release Donaldson’s memo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.